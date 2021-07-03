The streets of downtown Brunswick were crowded Saturday, barbecue smoke hanging thick in the air and classic rock music drifting down toward the Potomac River.
It was the town’s first Independence Day Festival, and as mayor Nathan Brown put it, it was a sort of “welcome back party.”
“After everybody being stuck in their homes and social distancing, it’s perfect timing to have everybody out and about,” Brown said. “[There are] lots of people in the community that I haven’t seen in a while.”
Hundreds of current and former town residents came out to celebrate. Many of them danced in Square Corner Park as The Reagan Years played an upbeat concert, while others followed excited toddlers around to bounce houses, sno-cone stands and face-painters. Local vendors and organizations had booths up and down the city’s main street.
The weather cooperated, Brown noted excitedly — celebrators had a sunny, breezy day to enjoy. He was “very surprised” by the significant turnout, he added.
Danielle Learnard and her family moved to Brunswick just two weeks ago from Warrenton, Va. They’ve been pleased with the small-town atmosphere they’ve encountered so far, she said.
“We love it,” said Learnard, whose in-laws live in the city. “It’s very small.”
Though Kris and Dani Sheckels moved from Brunswick to nearby Harpers Ferry a year and a half ago, they made the drive Saturday to celebrate the holiday weekend with their young son. The best part was the band, they said — followed by all the food.
The closeness of the community coupled with the easy river access make Brunswick stand out to the couple, they said.
Lauren Spring, the city’s special events coordinator, said the idea for the festival was born in January. But city staff weren’t able to start planning for it in earnest until about three months ago, she said — once they felt sure coronavirus restrictions would allow for it.
They’re planning on making the event an annual tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.