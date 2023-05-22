Launch kids on a cosmic quest where they’ll have a blast shining Jesus’ light to the world. Calvary Lutheran Church will host its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 10 to 14.
Kids can experience a full week of Bible stories, crafts, games, snacks, music and learning about God’s love.
