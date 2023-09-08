New Stained Glass Windows
Father John Williamson poses for a portrait by a few of the new stained glass windows at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in downtown Frederick on Sept. 1.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

When the parishioners of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church celebrate its 260th anniversary on Sunday and look back on the parish’s role in seeding Catholicism in Frederick County, they will also welcome the Most Rev. William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore, to bless newly installed stained-glass windows.

The Rev. John Williamson, who in July 2021 was placed in charge of the joint pastorate of St. John’s and St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor, said the recently completed installation of the 12 stained-glass windows fulfills the wishes of the parishioners who built the current Greek Revival church structure in 1837.

Boyce Rensberger
Boyce Rensberger

So, just what does a "blessing" do for windows? For anything or anyone? Is it more effective when an archibishop does it rather than a mere parish priest?

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

I am glad the stained glass art is appreciated and preserved in newer and new churches. I am sad for the dwindling parishes that lose their beautiful churches bit by bit as they are cannibalized.

