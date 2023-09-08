When the parishioners of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church celebrate its 260th anniversary on Sunday and look back on the parish’s role in seeding Catholicism in Frederick County, they will also welcome the Most Rev. William E. Lori, Archbishop of Baltimore, to bless newly installed stained-glass windows.
The Rev. John Williamson, who in July 2021 was placed in charge of the joint pastorate of St. John’s and St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor, said the recently completed installation of the 12 stained-glass windows fulfills the wishes of the parishioners who built the current Greek Revival church structure in 1837.
The Rev. John McElroy, who was pastor at the time, wrote in his diaries that the small window above the main entrance was rendered in stained glass, but the large windows installed along the nave and near the altar were filled with simple opaque yellow glass. “The intention always was, when they had the money, to put in stained glass,” he said, “and they did that for the anniversary in 1887.”
But in the 1970s, those windows had fallen into disrepair, and changing attitudes in the Church spurred by the Second Vatican Council led the parish to replace the damaged stained-glass windows with the simple yellow windows.
“There was a lot of misinterpretation of the [Vatican II] documents, that stained glass and statues, and things that are part of traditionally Catholic art need to be simplified,” he said. “Churches became more modern, so a lot of historical churches, they altered, thinking they needed to do that. But it really was kind of misrepresenting what the council intended.”
When Williamson took over as pastor, he realized the windows were again in bad shape. All the woodwork around the yellow glass panes was rotted and needed to be replaced.
Bob Fitzsimmons, the parish’s director of operations, said the estimates for replacing the woodwork came in around $1.1 million. It soon became apparent that installing existing stained-glass windows from a decommissioned parish would be significantly less expensive because they could be secured in place by extruded aluminum instead of wood.
“Buying the windows, restoring them, making them energy efficient was $750,000,” Williamson said. “It was not only the beauty but also the practicality. It’s cheaper, they’re energy efficient, there’s no maintenance, so when I presented it to the finance committee and the incorporators, everyone said this is a no-brainer.”
The windows were originally crafted for a church in Swoyersville, Pennsylvania, in 1947 by Jacob Renner, who was trained in the Munich style of stained glass. The 12 windows include depictions of the four Gospel writers and scenes from the lives of Jesus and the Virgin Mary. The two windows flanking the high altar depict Mary, Queen of Heaven and Christ the King. The windows measure more than 15 feet tall by 6 feet wide.
In addition to the beauty and practicality, Williamson said restoring stained-glass windows to the parish complements an intentional “different focus” on tradition compared with recent parish history. On top of adding new windows to St. John’s and new statues to St. Joseph’s, Williamson has introduced more opportunities for traditional devotions outside of Mass.
“Generation Z and Generation X are attracted very much to the beauty, the traditions of the Church. There’s kind of a reappreciation of Adoration [and] some of the devotions that maybe were deemphasized after Vatican II,” he said. “Definitely, we are trying to have a more traditional style of liturgy, of devotions, of programing, of music, which I think by the responses we’re getting in both parishes, people seem to appreciate.”
Mass attendance has tripled since he arrived at the pastorate, though he is quick to say the increased attendance “has nothing to do” with him.
“My philosophy as a priest has always been if I can get the people who are coming to grow and be excited about their faith in Christ and grow spiritually, which is my job, they may go out and invite new people in and the parish grows,” he said.
Though the current downtown church, the design of which is based on a Jesuit church in Dublin, only dates to 1837, the parish traces its founding to a small “house church” that was built across the street in 1763 by the Rev. John Williams, a Jesuit. However, Williamson thinks Catholics have been in Frederick since its founding in the 1740s.
“Once Lord Baltimore and the Calverts had founded the colony [of Maryland] and after that was overthrown by the Puritans and the capital was moved to Annapolis, a lot of the Catholics that were originally in Southern Maryland left to come out here because it was more rural and it felt safer,” he said.
While he’s unaware of any active persecutions of Catholics in colonial Frederick, Williamson said British penal laws forbade the construction of standalone Catholic churches, so the original parish was a small chapel located on the second floor of a house.
“After the Revolution, the freedom was there, but there still was that prejudice and that discrimination. As the Church started to establish itself and build churches, we know there was still a lot of anti-Catholicism going on,” he said. “It seems, surmising here, that as immigrants started to come, that caused [anti-Catholicism] at times to flare up, but there were more Catholics, so [Catholicism] became more commonly acceptable.”
The original house church was named for Stanislaus Kostka, a 16th-century Jesuit saint. In the late 1780s, the Pope recalled the Jesuit order from North American due to a political dispute involving the Spain, and the Rev. John DuBois took over as pastor. In the 1790s, the house church was replaced by a small freestanding church in the same location and renamed St. John the Evangelist.
Williamson said St. John’s would become the “mother church” of all the Catholic parishes that would take root throughout Frederick County because they were either founded by or serviced by St. John’s priests. Of particular note, DuBois founded the Mount St. Mary’s seminary and college in Emmitsburg, as well as other parishes in northern Frederick County.
In the late 1800s, E. Second St. in downtown Frederick hosted the St. John’s parish and school, a now-demolished Jesuit novitiate, and the recently closed Sisters of the Visitation convent.
“It was the Catholic heart of Frederick County,” Williamson said.
If You Go What: The 260th anniversary Mass and windows blessing with Archbishop Lori When: 11 a.m. Sep. 10 Where: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. Second St., Frederick The anniversary Mass will be followed by a reception in the parish hall.
(2) comments
So, just what does a "blessing" do for windows? For anything or anyone? Is it more effective when an archibishop does it rather than a mere parish priest?
I am glad the stained glass art is appreciated and preserved in newer and new churches. I am sad for the dwindling parishes that lose their beautiful churches bit by bit as they are cannibalized.
