AFTERNOONTEA

The U.K.’s most famous meal is afternoon tea. And the most celebrated place to have it is Fortnum & Mason.

The upscale grocer’s flagship store is housed in a glorious, six-floor building on Piccadilly in London. The shelves are stocked with the kind of treats that make you feel like you’ve walked into a fairy tale, with whimsical biscuit-filled tins in all shapes and sizes, bottles of Champagne, chocolates galore, as well as honey from bees at Queen Camilla’s garden in Wiltshire. The company holds two royal warrants, one from Queen Elizabeth II and another from the now-King Charles III, designating it as an official merchant to the family. There’s the occasional innovation, like the new Food & Drink studio on the building’s third floor, which includes a demo kitchen designed for classes, and the opportunity for supper clubs.

 

