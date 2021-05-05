One of the most joyful meals I had in recent months was outdoors under heat lamps at the Lebanese restaurant Au Za’atar in New York City’s East Village. Even masked and bundled in my puffy coat on that chilly night, I was reminded of all the reasons I love, and have sorely missed, dining out.
Besides the good company of friends and the exciting menu, the presentation was an absolute thrill. We ordered the tableside shawarma, a small-batch spit of spiced chicken (or meat) placed on the table to admire and, of course, photograph, as it continues to cook and then gets carved tableside. We also got an array of dips and flatbreads, which arrived in splendor on tiered Lazy Susan towers.
I had forgotten how entertaining eating could be! Inspired by one of the flatbreads I tasted that evening, this quick and easy recipe is my way of bringing some of the pixie dust from that meal to my everyday eating.
To make it, you mash cooked chickpeas in a bowl with olive oil and lemon juice just enough so that they start to come together, then season them with a generous amount of za’atar. In case you are not familiar with it, za’atar is a Middle Eastern herb mix which, although the exact blend varies, is usually some combination of dried oregano, thyme, marjoram, sumac and sesame seeds. It is typically served on bread with olive oil, but it’s heavenly sprinkled on just about anything from popcorn to eggs to grilled vegetables. You can find it in most regular supermarkets nowadays.
For these pizzas, the chickpea mash gets piled onto whole-grain pita, then sprinkled with tangy feta cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes and shredded mozzarella. They are baked in a hot oven until the bread is crisped, the cheese is melted and the fragrance of the herbs is unleashed, before the whole mess gets showered with fresh parsley. The result is a meal that brings a thrilling change of pace to the table, simple and healthful and brimming with flavor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.