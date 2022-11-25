church tour moriah lutheran 637839556760e.image.jpg

Mount Moriah Lutheran Church is one of the churches that will be featured on the tour.

 Courtesy photo

The Myersville-Wolfsville Area Historical Society will once again offer the Christmas Tour of The Churches of Myersville, Harmony, Wolfsville and Foxville. The free, self-guided driving tour will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

The first suggested stop is at Myersville Town Hall, 301 Main St., where the tour map and brochure will be available, along with historical displays, refreshments and restrooms.

