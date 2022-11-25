The Myersville-Wolfsville Area Historical Society will once again offer the Christmas Tour of The Churches of Myersville, Harmony, Wolfsville and Foxville. The free, self-guided driving tour will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
The first suggested stop is at Myersville Town Hall, 301 Main St., where the tour map and brochure will be available, along with historical displays, refreshments and restrooms.
Please note that your internet and GPS connection can be intermittent in some parts of our mountains.
CHURCHES ON THIS YEAR’S TOUR:
Mount Zion United Methodist Church
Myersville Church of the Brethren
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
Harmony Community Lutheran Church
St. John’s Lutheran Church
Grossnickle Church of the Brethren
Salem United Methodist Church
Hillside Chapel (formerly Pleasant Walk United Methodist Church)
Garfield United Methodist Church
Mount Bethel United Methodist Church
Mount Moriah Lutheran Church
Each church interior, altar and choir space will be beautifully decorated in keeping with its Christmas tradition. Church docents will be at each church to guide visitors and answer questions.
All of these churches have their roots in small congregations formed in the 1700 or 1800s. Their buildings have changed over time but still reflect a strong sense of community and location.
If the snow emergency plan is in effect in Frederick County on Dec. 10, the tour will be rescheduled for Dec. 11 at the same time.
