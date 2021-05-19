Colorfest, the juried arts and crafts festival held annually in Thurmont, is set to make a return this October after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival will take over Community Park in Thurmont on Oct. 9 and 10, according to the Catoctin Colorfest, Inc.’s website. The event has been running every year since 1963 when it began as a nature walk. Within a few years, it morphed into an arts festival that brought hundreds of vendors to Thurmont. It regularly attracts more than 100,000 people to the area over the course of the weekend.
Carol Robertson, president of Catoctin Colorfest, Inc., said she’s been thinking about the event every night for the last year.
“And I finally one day said, we have to do this for the benefit of the community,” Robertson said. “The community lost a lot of money last year when we didn’t do it, for one thing, our vendors, too.”
In addition to providing a large fundraising opportunity for civic organizations like the ambulance company, Catoctin Colorfest, Inc. also sponsors three $1,000 scholarships and one $1,500 scholarship for recent Catoctin area high school graduates.
The Board of Commissioners and Mayor John Kinnaird discussed Colorfest at their meeting Tuesday night. While Catoctin Colorfest, Inc. is the organizer of the event, Thurmont provides the shuttles and sanitation. The costs are offset by parking fees.
Kinnaird noted the pandemic might mean a smaller crowd than usual, especially because so many attendees travel to the event from far away. Fewer attendees means fewer parking fees, which could result in the town taking a deficit on the event this year.
“This is a chance we have to take,” Kinnaird said. “Colorfest is so critical to a lot of our local organizations ... we need to get back into it and take the chance that we may come up short this year.”
Kinnaird also noted it’s important to keep the momentum going.
“Canceling an event one year is one thing, but a lot of times, if you cancel an event twice, you don’t get people back,” he said.
Robertson, however, believes the opposite and is expecting a larger crowd than usual this October. She’s already received hundreds of vendor applications, many of which would be first-time vendors, she said.
“What I think will happen is people will be so happy to get out, people that come from all over the United States ... customers or vendors, are going to be so happy to see one another,” Robertson said. “And I think everybody’s going to be in a really good mood.”
The commissioners and Kinnaird were on board with Colorfest returning this year, especially with so many large events returning to Frederick County this summer. Commissioner Bill Buehrer mentioned Alive @ Five coming back to Carroll Creek on Thursdays and the return of the Sunday concerts in Baker Park. Both of those events are in downtown Frederick.
“I think those are some pretty positive indicators that we’re going to draw the public back out,” Buehrer said.
Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick said the town could cancel the event within 30 days of Oct. 9 if anything were to change in regards to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he thinks it’s best to keep planning now instead of waiting to make sure restrictions remain lifted.
“I’m happy we’re planning for it,” Humerick said. “I think if we didn’t plan for it and then things really opened up in September, it would be too late for it.”
After a year without Colorfest, Robertson is more than ready to see Community Park transform this October.
“I’ll tell you, on Saturday morning [when Colorfest begins], and it brings tears to my eyes, it’s like ... all of a sudden we have another town,” Robertson said. “The post office sets up a booth there ... we have the banks, and we have the restaurants, and we have the retail. So it’s like a little town within that park.”
