In a video just days before his death, Pastor Gary Hicks can be seen singing and clapping along with congregation members outside his door.
“I will see my savior, celebrate with him,” he sang.
By all accounts, Hicks was a selfless man of strong faith who loved the people of Frederick.
“He loved people no matter where they were,” said Dana Werts, lead pastor at Brook Hill United Methodist Church in Frederick. “He always saw them as who they were created to be and who they could become.”
Hicks died on Jan. 23 at the age of 66. A father, husband and grandfather, he was the associate pastor at Brook Hill and was the founding pastor of Downtown Christian Fellowship, a ministry of the church.
In 2019, Hicks described the DCF congregation to the News-Post as being made up of all sorts of people, including those who stay at the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs and those who frequent the Frederick Rescue Mission.
He was also president of Frederick’s Evangelical Ministerial Fellowship for several years and was involved in a number of efforts including the Upward Sports Basketball League and multiple domestic and international mission trips.
Werts described Hicks as a humble man of integrity.
“Whatever he did, it came out of his passion and his faith,” she said. “It was never about him.”
Hicks was also musically gifted, could play the piano and wrote over 500 original songs and hymns.
Jonathan Switzer, a pastor and the president of Crossed Bridges, a local nonprofit, said that even when he was in hospice, Hicks still joined other local pastors on Zoom calls.
He described Hicks as a pillar in the community and a man who prayed to see good things happen to those who are most in need.
“And then he would turn around and just be the answer to his own prayer,” he said.
Switzer also said Hicks was gentle, sharp and intelligent and had a deep faith.
One thing Switzer said he’ll miss is simply the chance to give Hicks a call.
“And just say, ‘Hey, Gary, what do you think about this,’” he said. “I knew that I could count on his council being council that pierced through, again, some of the institutional, structural perceptions and really pierce to the heart of what’s most important.”
He’ll also miss praying with Hicks and the transparency of that experience as well as Hicks’ rich, deep singing voice.
Peter Kemeny, the pastor of Good News Presbyterian Church in Frederick, said Hicks was the first pastor to welcome him to Frederick when he arrived 20 years ago.
“I showed up in January of 2001 and I went to a pastor’s group called the Evangelical [Ministerial] Fellowship,” he said. “Just because I wanted to become acquainted with other pastors and meet people in the community.”
Hicks was a leader at the fellowship at the time and was the first to reach out to Kemeny, inviting him out for lunch.
“That was the beginning of a fast friendship,” Kemeny said, adding that many of the pastors in Frederick know one another but that he suspects Hicks was most beloved by his fellow ministers.
Kemeny also described Hicks as a pastor’s pastor.
“He was always interested in his fellow pastors. He always had a good word of encouragement,” he said.
Hicks is survived by his wife, Connie, daughters Shannon and Aleen (Josiah), grandchildren Ramaira, Steven, Caleb, Samuel and Abigail and siblings Nancy (David) and Donald (Brenda).
(1) comment
He sounds like a wonderful person. My condolences to the family. It is a shame that he was a person of “strong faith”, according to the article.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.