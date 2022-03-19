Bless the Lord, O my soul,
and all that is within me,
bless his holy name.
Bless the Lord, O my soul,
and do not forget all his benefits —
who forgives all your iniquity,
who heals all your diseases,
who redeems your life from the Pit,
who crowns you with steadfast love and mercy,
who satisfies you with good as long as you live
so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.
Psalm 103:1-5 (NRSV)
The psalms of David are full of praise for the Lord our God. Our worship of God often includes passages from the Psalms. God’s mercy, his steadfast love, his forgiveness, provision, protection and much more are found there.
However, you have probably noticed that David also has a lot to say about the wickedness of his enemies and the suffering that he is experiencing. The Psalms are a sort of journal of all the range of emotions that David felt throughout his long life. We are indeed blessed to have them preserved. They are not only his feelings and responses to life as a shepherd who became King of Israel, but they are relevant and very appropriate for us today.
For some reason, the raw and bleeding soul of David is not often exposed in our public worship. Perhaps we need to correct that tendency. In the midst of all that we know to be true about God, His ability to listen to our cries of pain is one of the truest. God does not reject His people when they are crying, mourning, angry, sullen or brokenhearted. God hears and comforts; God gives his people peace.
Bless is a word that we use quite casually in many situations. We may use it to sign off a letter. It may be a way of expressing gratitude for an act of kindness. We may say “God bless you” as a sign that we believe there is a God who will reward more than we are able to do ourselves.
The scriptures, especially the Torah, the first five books of the Old Testament, give a record of acts of blessing as a bond between generations. Jacob, also known as Israel, blessed each of his sons with God-given wisdom which foretold the paths that their lives might take. Those blessings had great influence, but I believe that each of them had the choice of how to fulfill those blessings. The blessings were verbal expressions of their inheritance as children of Israel.
We know that there were frequent episodes of rebellion and irresponsibility as they were led by Moses through the desert to the land that had been promised to Abraham. The blessings of their ancestor must have been repeated frequently. They were preserved in the oral tradition and written in the books of Moses. The leaders of the clans must have taught them to their children and their children’s children. They are still valuable for our instruction and understanding of the character and will of the Lord God who blesses his people.
In our world today we see more often the contradiction of blessing. Cursing, belittling, bullying, discouraging and many other forms of emotional and spiritual abuse are not uncommon in our daily lives. The apostle Paul, in Romans 3:10-18, describes the sinful condition of all humankind. He is quoting or paraphrasing the words of various Old Testament passages. One of those references is Psalm 10. The description of the wicked includes the thought from Romans 3:14, “their mouths are full of cursing and bitterness.” At this point, Paul is beginning his argument for the world’s need for a savior. No one is able to meet God’s standards of holiness except Jesus, the promised Messiah.
It is God’s will that his followers counterattack these evil influences with blessings. Especially at this moment in time, what the world needs is a healer of our minds and bodies, a Savior of our souls who can forgive our sins, and grant us newness of life.
May God bless us with the ability to connect people with the knowledge of His love and forgiveness. God make us instruments of his peace and the healing power of the Holy Spirit.
Louise Parsons is a member of Brook Hill United Methodist Church. She grew up in Pennsylvania but spent most of her adult life with her husband and family in Africa. She is a mother, grandmother and nurse who loves reading, needlework and spending time outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.