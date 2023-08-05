Frederick Women's Distance Festival 2023
The 34th Frederick Women’s Distance Festival kicks off Saturday morning.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Lewis

Amid the Saturday morning fog, hundreds of women lined up in front of the Frederick Community College Student Center, prepared to start the 34th Frederick Women’s Distance Festival 5K race.

When the countdown ended, women of all different ages and abilities took off running and walking, while spectators and supporters cheered loudly from the sidelines.

Gwyn W

I've loved this race for almost a decade, and I'm so happy to get to go every year. During 2020 when the race was fully virtual for obvious reasons, I ran the regular course (almost) my myself... The "almost" is that I was three months pregnant with my daughter, who ran the Little Women's 1K with me this year as a 2.5 year old.

Such a lovely race, and glad my Mom and daughter both got to run with me!

md1980

This is a great event with the proceeds going to the Women's Giving Circle of Frederick. Thank you, Harriet Langlois, for your leadership.

