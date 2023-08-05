Amid the Saturday morning fog, hundreds of women lined up in front of the Frederick Community College Student Center, prepared to start the 34th Frederick Women’s Distance Festival 5K race.
When the countdown ended, women of all different ages and abilities took off running and walking, while spectators and supporters cheered loudly from the sidelines.
The Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club hosted the festival, a fundraiser for the Women’s Giving Circle. This year saw the event’s highest number of registered participants since 2019.
Harriet Langlois, the festival’s racing director, said there were 636 registered participants this year. The festival saw participation drop off in the past few years due to the pandemic, Langlois said.
“This is our best year ever,” she said. “We’ve kind of been clawing our way back, and we got there this year for this race.”
The festival started with a 1K fun run for girls age 13 or younger to compete before the main 5K race.
While waiting for participants to pass the finish line, attendees walked around a small exposition set up by the Student Center. It featured booths from the festival’s sponsors, such as Capital Women’s Care, Charm City Run and Girls on the Run. Other booths were run by grant recipients of the Women’s Giving Circle’s grant program, Langlois said.
Many volunteers for the festival helped staff the booths, hand out food and merchandise and present awards. Saturday was Darleen Husson’s first time volunteering. She walked in the festival last year.
Husson said she meant to sign up as a participant this year, but didn’t by mistake. She still wanted to be part of the festival somehow, so she decided to volunteer.
Husson said her favorite part about the festival is the camaraderie.
“As you’re walking or running, you’re chatting, and you’re finding out about each other,” she said. “It’s just a woman thing, you’re just friends.”
Participants slowly began to reappear and cross the finish line, with plenty throwing their hands up or clapping to celebrate finishing the race. Participants could compete individually or in teams.
Lorinda Lane, Ellen Bentz, Elena Griffis and Griffis’ daughter, Natalie Baker, raced as a team.
The group ran with Athletes Serving Athletes, an organization that empowers people with limited mobility to participate in running events. Griffis said she has two daughters who have disabilities and regularly races with them.
“I think [the event is] important because of my two daughters, and I think it’s really great to support women’s groups,” Griffis said.
For everyone but Lane, Saturday was their first year racing at the festival. This year is Lane’s second competing at the festival, and she said enjoys the community the most.
“It’s all women here encouraging each other, believing in each other, lifting each other up,” Lane said.
For some runners, such as mother Althea Whieldon and her daughter Gwyn Whieldon, the festival is a way for them to stay involved in each other’s lives.
Gwyn Whieldon lives in Frederick County, but her mother came from Anne Arundel County for the festival.
“When your children are at home, you do a lot of things with them, but when they grow up and they have their own lives, it’s not quite as much,” Althea Whieldon said. “This is a way for my daughter and I to stay connected. These are memories we’re building in her adult life.”
The Road Runners Club of America started the Women’s Distance Festival series in 1979 in response to a lack of distance running events for women in the Olympic Games, according to the Frederick Women’s Distance Festival website.
Langlois said that even though women can now compete in distance running events, festivals like Frederick’s are still important to celebrate women’s achievements.
“It’s nice to have a women’s only race just to celebrate women’s running and to keep reminding people that it wasn’t that long ago when women weren’t able to compete at all distances,” she said.
(2) comments
I've loved this race for almost a decade, and I'm so happy to get to go every year. During 2020 when the race was fully virtual for obvious reasons, I ran the regular course (almost) my myself... The "almost" is that I was three months pregnant with my daughter, who ran the Little Women's 1K with me this year as a 2.5 year old.
Such a lovely race, and glad my Mom and daughter both got to run with me!
This is a great event with the proceeds going to the Women's Giving Circle of Frederick. Thank you, Harriet Langlois, for your leadership.
