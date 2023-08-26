A variety of field games were set up across Utica District Park on Saturday. Parents and their young children walked from game to game, cheering each other on or lightly teasing one another as they competed.
The games were part of the second annual family field day hosted by the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department. This year's event saw about 100 registered participants, a slight increase from last year's field day.
The purpose of the event wasn't to declare a winner among the registered teams, according to Calli Guercio, a recreation supervisor with the department.
"Instead of competing against other families, it's really to just have some family-friendly competition within your own family," she said. "I really hope it's a fun summer memory and something they want to come back and do year after year."
Guercio said the department originally came up with the idea for a field day while brainstorming events geared toward families. She said the department also tried to mix up what the games were this year and incorporated public feedback to improve the event.
The event included some classic field day games, like a water balloon toss, a 100-meter dash and javelin throwing, except the javelins were replaced with pool noodles, Guercio said.
The event also had less traditional games, such as kick croquet — which combines soccer and croquet.
Families went through a water obstacle course as the last activity, which gave them the chance to cool off.
People could participate as teams in the field day or individually. The department also encouraged participants to come up with team names and get creative with their outfits.
The Faxon-St. Georges family called their team the Shooting Stars and wore dark blue shirts.
Luke Faxon-St. Georges and the family's oldest child, Braden, had a long round of water balloon tossing. Each time one of them successfully caught the balloon, Ali Faxon-St. Georges and Braden's younger brother Devin would cheer.
The Faxon-St. Georges said this was the family's first time participating in the field day event. She said the family loves to do activities together.
"[We're] spending time together, enjoying one of the last weekends of summer, just having fun, making memories," she said.
Other participants, such as Jake Heider and his son Joseph, came out to the first family field day in 2022 and decided to participate again.
Their team was called the Rainbow Wrecking Balls, and the two wore bright tie-dyed shirts.
Heider said it was nice that the field day games this year weren't the same as last year.
"We've really, really appreciated what Frederick County Parks and Rec has done with their program ever since we've lived here," he said. "It's just nice to be outside and see other folks being out here doing stuff too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.