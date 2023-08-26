Family Field Day
Jake Heider takes a photo of his son Joseph after completing a water obstacle course at the Frederick County Parks and Recreation department's second annual family field day.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Lewis

A variety of field games were set up across Utica District Park on Saturday. Parents and their young children walked from game to game, cheering each other on or lightly teasing one another as they competed.

The games were part of the second annual family field day hosted by the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department. This year's event saw about 100 registered participants, a slight increase from last year's field day.

