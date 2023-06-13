Boy Scout Troop Moving
Dozens of American flags were properly disposed of at a flag retirement ceremony Monday evening at the Frederick Elks Lodge.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Troop 1998 of the Boy Scouts, based in Frederick, hosted its 21st — and final — annual flag retirement ceremony Monday evening, a respectful ending for dozens of American flags, similar to the end of the troop itself.

The troop, founded in 1973, will shortly see its finale, as the Frederick Elks Lodge leadership ends its 50 years of chartering the troop following disagreements between the two national organizations over legal liability in lawsuits.

