Troop 1998 of the Boy Scouts, based in Frederick, hosted its 21st — and final — annual flag retirement ceremony Monday evening, a respectful ending for dozens of American flags, similar to the end of the troop itself.
The troop, founded in 1973, will shortly see its finale, as the Frederick Elks Lodge leadership ends its 50 years of chartering the troop following disagreements between the two national organizations over legal liability in lawsuits.
At its last major event, the troop brought together several generations of past and present scouts and adult leaders, in addition to parents, military guests, visiting troops and more. They gathered in an observance in which worn-out flags are retired by burning them.
When Samuel Jones, one of the troop's founders, found out the troop that he was a part of for 25 years was shutting down, he said it was like "cutting off my right arm."
Jones said scouting is significant because it teaches young people responsibility and more while having fun.
"The fact that they're not going to be here, it will never be the same for me, but I wish them well," Jones said.
Following the ceremony, which was led by the young scouts, there was a buffet of grilled food, snacks and drinks under a shelter. A slideshow of the troop's photos was playing. People could sign a scrapbook with comments or memories.
Michael Rickman, one of over 100 Eagle Scouts who came from the troop, called the troop generational. He gained father figures in his scout leaders and learned about fatherhood for his child.
"I had all the self-esteem issues and everything else, and here I learned I could be me," Rickman said.
Andria Snyder, a scoutmaster for girls in the troop, first joined the troop nine years ago when her son crossed over from Cub Scouts.
"What it reminds me of, this day, is the family that is here, and that's what I will always remember from [Troop] 1998 is a family that I got to know," Snyder said.
The troop is considering joining with Troop 274, another local troop, David Young, a scoutmaster for boys in the troop, said.
"I hope that scouting, in whatever form this takes, gives me and Andria and the other leaders and the scouts coming up the opportunity to continue to affect in a positive way the people around us," Young said.
The Frederick Elks Lodge notified the troop in March that it would no longer charter it due to direction from the Grand Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
In a March letter addressed to all local lodges from Grand Exalted Ruler Bruce A. Hidley, the fraternal organization announced that it will end its official relationship as a charter organization with the Boy Scouts of America.
"After nearly two years of discussions and negotiations with the BSA, at every level, our exhaustive efforts to secure adequate insurance coverage have failed, and our attorneys and insurance broker, Gallagher, have advised that the insurance offered by the BSA falls far short of that needed to adequately protect our Members, Lodges, State Associations and Grand Lodge and will likely lead to future disputes," the letter stated.
Starting February 2020, the Boy Scouts of America were under Chapter 11 bankruptcy for three years after thousands of child sexual abuse allegations came out against scoutmasters.
The settlement of $2.46 billion that resolved claims by over 80,000 survivors who came forward with claims of abuse was, according to Reuters, the largest sexual abuse settlement fund in U.S. history.
The Elks cited an increased exposure of liability for the fraternal organization from lawsuits against the BSA and stated that the Elks are already a defendant in some of those filed lawsuits.
According to the Grand Lodge's letter, the relationship that the organization had with BSA as a charter organization "appears to have opened our Lodges to unwarranted claims and allegations that the Lodges are somehow responsible for the injuries caused to the Scouts."
According to the Elks' youth activities program manual, involvement in scouting troops would take the form of providing a place to meet, having individual Elks serve as administrative leaders in local scouting councils and more.
The Boy Scouts charter agreement between a local council and a charter organization states that the charter organization agrees to "review and select all adult leaders, subject to the approval of the Local Council, and ensure they are willing to accept Scouting’s values and meet all other requirements of membership."
The Elks' organization had been assured that they were covered under the BSA insurance program as an "additional insured" until a few years ago, when they realized this was not the case as they were denied coverage in a lawsuit, Hidley wrote in the letter.
Earlier this year, the state of Maryland eliminated the statute of limitations on child sexual abuse civil suits, meaning survivors can now file claims at any time, regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred.
With this decision, the Elks have joined a number of other organizations that amended their relationship with Boy Scouts, including United Methodist Church.
Troop 274 meets at Trinity United Methodist Church, which offers the use of its facility, but it is chartered by the American Legion, Young said.
Although lodges can no longer serve as charter organizations for troops, the letter from the Elks stated that local lodges can choose to provide troops use of their facilities like they would for other youth organizations.
The Frederick Elks Lodge will not do so, as it decided to cut all ties with the scouting organization, Gregory J. Glover, the Maryland, Delaware, DC Elks State Association Scouting chairperson, wrote in an email to the local scouting council and the chairpersons of the relevant troops.
The lodge said it will honor its commitments to the troop until June 15.
He added that the Elks will begin to use its junior Elks program, the Antlers, for youth development in addition to other youth activities.
"The hope is that some new organizational structure promoting a camping, self-development, code of life organization may be formed and present itself for consideration," Glover wrote.
