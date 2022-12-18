Just past 11 a.m. on Sunday, the mood inside Champion Billiards Sports Bar wasn’t much different from what it usually is on a weekend morning.
Inside the spacious pub, which sits in Frederick's Westview Promenade mall off Buckeystown Pike, families and couples chatted comfortably as they salted their french fries and stirred their drinks.
A few people were fixated on the game unfolding on giant screens around the restaurant — tense and wide-eyed — but not so many to make the room’s atmosphere anything other than relaxed and a bit lazy.
Less than two hours later, the energy was unrecognizable.
Argentina was no longer dominating France in the final game of the 2022 World Cup. Within two minutes, French striker Kylian Mbappé had scored twice, matching the goals Argentina had made in the first half.
He later scored a third time, again bringing the game to a tie.
As the tournament was decided in a penalty shootout, a rigid silence filled the sports bar, punctuated with screams and gasps.
Toward the back of the bar, a table of four men — split evenly between France and Argentina devotees — watched as Gonzalo Montiel prepared to take the South American country’s fourth penalty kick.
When the ball made contact with the back of the net, Frederick residents Donald Hosea and Orlando Santiago exploded to their feet, hugging each other and howling.
A few chairs away, Oumar Coulibaly — who, for the occasion, had dressed in a Zinedine Zidane jersey from France’s 1998 World Cup victory — shook his head, looking dejected.
His cousin, Bema Coulibaly, was more conciliatory, smiling and clapping, even as Hosea and Santiago continued celebrating.
Considering where their family is from, Oumar remarked earlier in the game, he and Bema should probably hate France. The cousins were both born in America, but their parents are from Mali, a country in West Africa that was colonized by France for 70 years.
That’s how much he hates Lionel Messi, Oumar joked, referring to the captain of the Argentinian team.
Messi is often placed against Cristiano Ronaldo in the debate over who is the best soccer player of this generation. But after Sunday’s game, Santiago was convinced there was no longer a debate.
“Messi is now the GOAT,” he said, cheeks still flushed from the rush of Argentina’s victory. “The greatest of all time.”
If there was one thing the table agreed upon, it was that Sunday’s game was the most exciting of this year’s World Cup — and possibly the most exciting in the tournament’s history.
Earlier on in the game, Tainara Weidgenand recounted another blood-curdling match from the 2022 tournament. On Dec. 9, Croatia came out on top in a game that should have belonged to Brazil, said Weidgenand, who is from the South American country.
It makes her sad, even thinking about it, she said with a sigh. She watched Sunday’s match with her boyfriend, Drew Banks, and his brother, Moe Banks.
At a long table near the center of the restaurant, Therese Lindquist and her husband, Robert Lindquist, watched the game with rapt attention. Their native country, Sweden, had lost its chance to play in the World Cup after losing to Poland in a qualifying match in March, but that didn’t change how invested they were.
They watched every game in the tournament, texting with family members in Sweden throughout. Robert even organized a betting contest at work, said Elias Johansson, Robert’s coworker who is also from Sweden.
He and his wife, Jenny Olsen, joined the Lindquists and their French colleagues at Champion on Sunday to watch the final match. They enjoy soccer, Johansson said, but they’re not as wild about it as the Lindquists are.
Robert Lindquist is a former player on IFK Göteborg, the same Swedish club team that his son — Arvid Lindquist — now plays for. Arvid, a former Urbana High School student and DC United midfielder, is finishing his senior year of high school online to play for his father’s old team.
In the last hour of the game, Santiago told the story of how he fell in love with soccer.
He wasn’t always a fan of the sport that on Sunday made him joke with a waitress that she was going to have to call the paramedics for him. Instead, he only started enjoying it during the year he spent living in Belgium.
What won him over, he said, wasn’t so much the game itself as the traditions and emotion that surrounded it. Although Belgians are typically reserved, during that year’s World Cup, he watched as they shouted and jumped up and down in bars. People grinned and said hello to one another on the street.
“It changed the whole culture for like two weeks,” he said, keeping one eye on the game all the while. “Then, it went back to normal.”
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
