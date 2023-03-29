There is an essence of je ne sais quoi in the pastries of Cle Doree in Mount Airy. Maybe it’s the flakiness of croissants, both plain and chocolate-filled, that transport you to the cobblestone streets of Paris. Or it could be the surprise but welcome tang of raspberry jam that is found in between the layers of a Ukrainian honey cake. Whatever the magic ingredient is, Julia Kazanov bakes twice a day, and once on Sundays, to give people the sweet delicacies of her pâtisserie. If customers need a little pick-me-up after a sugar crash, there’s coffee to sip on as well. Kazanov opened her cafe and pastry shop in November 2021. The building she operates out of was originally supposed to be a distribution center for her catering business, but people wanted her desserts every day, not just on special occasions. While her pastry shop is meant to emulate an authentic French pâtisserie, she includes delicacies from other places like Italy and her home country of Ukraine. Three years ago, she learned how to make Kyivsky Tort, which was first made to honor the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, in the 1950s, Kazanov’s husband says. At one point, she made it for Ukrainian amputee soldiers who were in Washington, D.C., getting fitted for prosthetics. One young man got emotional tasting it. “When he tried this, his eyes were shiny,” she said, her own eyes becoming shiny, too. And though Kazanov has an eye-popping display of desserts, she loves to learn more about her art form and will be traveling to Paris this year to gain more skills.
Cle Doree offers a taste of home
Clara Niel
Reporter
