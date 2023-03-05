With sunny and warm, springlike weather, Sunday might have seemed like a strange time to get together and talk about death.
But for Allison Zerr and Kaili Van Waveren, there’s no bad – or unimportant – time to talk about death.
Not a macabre or ghoulish discussion, but a practical, direct conversation about the various elements of a phase that comes in everyone’s life.
“It’s a mystery, and we don’t know what’s going to happen when we die,” said Zerr, who helped organize a “Death Cafe” discussion Sunday afternoon in Frederick to help broach the topic of death in all its different aspects.
It’s hard for people to admit that they’re mortal, and they have great uncertainty about how death will happen and what it’s going to look like, she said.
In a small room, Van Waveren led seven people seated in a loose circle in a wide-ranging discussion that ranged from religious and existential thoughts on the meaning of death to a very practical concern: how much does a burial plot cost, and do you have to pay property taxes on it?
(Not in Maryland, as long as the property is used exclusively to bury the dead, according to the state’s tax code.)
We can embrace death more fully when it’s part of our conscious discussions, Van Waveren said. And we can better support those who are dying or grieving a death when we’re more comfortable with it.
She asked if anyone remembered when they first discovered the concept of death, or understood that at some point they would die.
Growing up on a farm, death was a common thing and there was no “a-ha” moment, said Katie Zerr, Allison’s daughter.
But she remembered the death of a pet rabbit when she was young, holding him in her hands and wanting him to come back.
With fewer people living on farms, death isn’t as much of an everyday thing as it was for previous generations, said Dave Selby, a hospice volunteer.
With about 20 people between two groups, Allison Zerr said she was encouraged by Sunday’s turnout.
They had a wide age range, and a wide range of experience in dealing with death, she said.
She’s trying to set up a core group of facilitators who can make the discussions a monthly occurrence.
It’s part of an effort to normalize the discussion of an uncomfortable topic.
“It’s something that happens,” said Jill Martin, who participated in Sunday’s discussion. “Death is something that happens.”
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:
@RMarshallFNP
Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.
