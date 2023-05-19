With a braid of dark hair that hangs down onto his shoulder, Frederick High School senior T.J. Weaver will have one representation of his Native American heritage with him when he walks across the stage for graduation on Monday morning.
However, Frederick County Public Schools has denied Weaver's request to wear a stole — another representation of the culture of his Otoe-Missouria tribe — with his cap and gown during commencement at Mount St. Mary's University on Monday.
The school system said the stole is not allowed under a policy that limits what may be worn during graduation ceremonies.
Frederick County Public Schools did not respond to questions about the situation Friday, but the FCPS dress code says: “Stoles, honor cords and medals bestowed by FCPS or the State of Maryland may be worn during graduation ceremonies. Those bestowed by outside (non-FCPS) organizations or purchased by families may not be worn during the graduation ceremonies.”
In an email exchange with Alycia Weaver, who is T.J.'s mother, Kathleen L. Schlappal, the instructional director of high schools for FCPS, explained the policy.
"While I respect your request to allow your son permission to wear a graduation stole custom made for him by one of the tribal elders," Schlappal wrote, "the ceremony is designed for the awarding of the Maryland High School Diploma which reflects the work each student has done to earn this credential and the awards or honors associated with their academic career."
Alycia Weaver, in her request, wrote that she hoped T.J.'s "Indian Grandfather, who will be in attendance, can see his grandson carry on the ways of our People and honor our ancestors. That our People be allowed to preserve and celebrate in our customs, just as the African-American descendant students are allowed to do."
Schlappal, in her email, wrote that Alycia Weaver might be referring to "a Kente Cloth awarded to our minority scholars who are identified through a partnership with the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity of Frederick County. This cloth is created especially for these students in their school colors."
Graduation is important, T.J. Weaver said Friday during an interview at the kitchen table of his house in Frederick.
“I also don't want to be stopped from wearing something that's important to me,” he said.
Weaver shows his pride in his Native American heritage in other ways.
Except for an occasional light trim, Weaver hasn't had a haircut since sixth grade.
A member of Frederick High's lacrosse team, he said he was inspired to grow his hair after seeing the long locks of a Native American professional lacrosse player, which he saw as a way to connect to his heritage.
In the culture of his Otoe-Missouria tribe, along with other Native American traditions, a man's long hair symbolizes strength and a manly tradition.
His great-great-grandfather was a chief of the tribe, originally based in the upper Midwest but relocated to Red Rock, Oklahoma, in the 1880s.
The historic treatment of Native Americans and the suppression of their traditions and culture make it more important that T.J. be allowed to express that culture at the graduation ceremony, Alycia Weaver said.
Native American children were often taken away from their families and sent to schools where they were forbidden to speak their native languages or celebrate their tribal rituals.
T.J.'s heritage has a real significance to him, she said.
“I'm so thankful that my son has embraced that,” she said.
T.J. Weaver said he was disappointed when he found out about the dress code on Wednesday at the first graduation practice for seniors.
Disputes about graduation regalia have led to laws in nearly a dozen states that make it illegal to prevent indigenous students from wearing regalia at graduations, including Arizona, Oregon, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Washington, according to The Associated Press.
This month, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill that would have allowed students to wear feathers, beaded caps, stoles, or other objects of cultural or religious significance, according to the AP.
In his veto message, Stitt said allowing students to wear tribal regalia should be up to individual districts and the proposal could lead other groups to “demand special favor to wear whatever they please” at graduations.
Dean Rose, the vice president of the Frederick County Board of Education, said it appears the district's policy will “unfortunately” apply to Frederick High's graduation ceremony Monday.
Emphasizing that he was not speaking on behalf of the board, Rose said there should be a process to determine situations such as Weaver's on a case-by-case basis if an exception may be justifiable.
“I totally empathize with that situation,” Rose said.
T.J. Weaver might take solace in his situation leading to a change in policy, Rose said.
Alycia Weaver said she's been frustrated going back and forth between the school and FCPS administrators in recent days.
"We just want somebody to stand up and do the right thing," she said.
The “right thing” is adhering to the FCPS policy about what may be worn/displayed during commencements. As soon as one exception is granted it opens the situation to anyone who wants to wear some personal item of cultural or religious significance to that individual.
I’m sure if were any other religious groups they would have allowed it.
Well that’s a shame.
I understand the policy, but there are exceptions for so many groups, it’s a shame that Native Americans, especially, are denied recognition.
Hopefully, the policy is changed in the future.
Congratulations T.J., maybe wear the stole inside the robe, or your shirt.
No one will see and you can still honor your heritage.
