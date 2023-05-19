Frederick High Indian Heritage
Buy Now

Frederick County Public Schools has denied Frederick High School graduate T.J. Weaver’s request to wear a stole honoring his Native American heritage during his graduation ceremony on Monday. He and his mother, Alycia Weaver, hold the stole, which was handmade by an elder of their tribe in Oklahoma.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

With a braid of dark hair that hangs down onto his shoulder, Frederick High School senior T.J. Weaver will have one representation of his Native American heritage with him when he walks across the stage for graduation on Monday morning.

However, Frederick County Public Schools has denied Weaver's request to wear a stole — another representation of the culture of his Otoe-Missouria tribe — with his cap and gown during commencement at Mount St. Mary's University on Monday.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(3) comments

MHSFan

The “right thing” is adhering to the FCPS policy about what may be worn/displayed during commencements. As soon as one exception is granted it opens the situation to anyone who wants to wear some personal item of cultural or religious significance to that individual.

Report Add Reply
Crab0721

I’m sure if were any other religious groups they would have allowed it.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Well that’s a shame.

I understand the policy, but there are exceptions for so many groups, it’s a shame that Native Americans, especially, are denied recognition.

Hopefully, the policy is changed in the future.

Congratulations T.J., maybe wear the stole inside the robe, or your shirt.

No one will see and you can still honor your heritage.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription