Frederick Pride 2023
Remington Steel, the king of Hagerstown Pride, performs at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater during Frederick Pride on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Colorful canopy tents and balloons lined the sidewalks along Carroll Creek during the 10th anniversary of Frederick Pride on Saturday, as hundreds of friends, families, vendors and performers came together to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

The event featured four main venues: a Market Street stage, an amphitheatre, a beverage garden stage and a youth area. In between, vendors and organizations set up booths.

Tags

(3) comments

wturnerinMD

Wonderful Pride event. Great to see so much smiling faces - a great antidote to the haters

public-redux
Agreed.

I Am Woke & Happy Pride Month

I went to the D.C. Pride a few weeks ago. I did not enjoy very much. But, Frederick Pride was absolutely wonderful. I love the event's location, people, drag show, and atmosphere. It was a beautiful day. I would have like to see more council members have showed up. It was good to see David Trone, Brad Young, and Miss Yoho (I can't think of her first name right now). Overall, A+ for Frederick Pride and C- for D.C.

