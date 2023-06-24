Colorful canopy tents and balloons lined the sidewalks along Carroll Creek during the 10th anniversary of Frederick Pride on Saturday, as hundreds of friends, families, vendors and performers came together to celebrate the LGBTQ community.
The event featured four main venues: a Market Street stage, an amphitheatre, a beverage garden stage and a youth area. In between, vendors and organizations set up booths.
One of the vendors, Heidi Blumenschein, sold crocheted goods at her booth Heidi's Crochet Corner. The booth had various amigurumis — which are crocheted stuffed toys — in addition to pride-themed cards and other crocheted creations. This year was Blumenschein's first year selling at Frederick Pride.
Blumenschein, who lives in Pennsylvania, said she's sold at Gettysburg Pride for two years in a row and wanted to take her child to a safer and smaller environment for their first pride, which is why she applied to be a Frederick Pride vendor.
"The traffic's good, the people are wonderful, the energy's good," she said. "We have not seen protesters here or guns blazing, and that's been really uplifting."
At the youth area near the Delaplaine Arts Center, tables were set up with activities for younger attendees. Children and their parents sat at the different stations making crafts such as cards, bracelets and necklaces.
Dana Gibson, who works in Frederick, was at Frederick Pride with her daughter, her friends and her friends' children. Gibson said this year was her first year attending the event.
As a transgender woman, Gibson said her favorite part about attending pride events is that the events are comfortable spaces where people can be themselves authentically in "a safe and celebratory way."
Events like Frederick Pride are crucial to continue normalizing LGBTQ people, Gibson said, especially for children like her daughter.
"As long as you're not hurting anybody else, what's the problem?" Gibson said. "When I came out, my wife and I sat [my daughter] down and said, 'What would you think if daddy was a girl?' and she said, 'I think I'd like that.'"
One Frederick Pride attendee, Carter Flaig, sat on the sidewalk across the creek from the amphitheatre with a sign that read "Free gay poetry." Flaig had printed out various poems by LGBTQ authors and handed them out to passersby.
He said he usually writes custom poems when he does what he calls "sidewalk poetry," but he felt like the day was "about being something bigger than me."
"I feel like in the early days, this movement was all about raw courage," he said. "Now it's a celebration, but it was a really ... heart-driven movement, and it still is. I want to respect the sacrifices that were made and people really going out on limbs to express themselves."
At the amphitheatre and Market Street stage, hundreds of people gathered to watch performers and drag queens dance and lip sync. The crowds cheered and offered tips as the performers strutted across the stages and sidewalks.
Two of those performers were Orion Story and June Jambalaya, who were both contestants on season 14 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." Story and Jambalaya held a small meet-and-greet later in the day at the youth area, where they took pictures and spoke to attendees and fans.
Jambalaya said she specifically liked how Frederick Pride was "a family pride," noting how many parents and children came out to attend.
"Just walking around the inclusiveness of that just lets me know that we're doing something good," she said.
Story echoed Jambalaya's sentiments. She also said she believes events like Frederick Pride are more important now than ever, in light of anti-LGBTQ sentiment around the country.
"I see so many more allies that are here than ever before, which I think is amazing because that's even more important, having allies in these spaces," Story said. "Whether you're gay or straight or whatever you are, everyone is here for the same thing. We're all here to celebrate and spread love and just have a good time with each other."
(3) comments
Wonderful Pride event. Great to see so much smiling faces - a great antidote to the haters
Agreed.
I went to the D.C. Pride a few weeks ago. I did not enjoy very much. But, Frederick Pride was absolutely wonderful. I love the event's location, people, drag show, and atmosphere. It was a beautiful day. I would have like to see more council members have showed up. It was good to see David Trone, Brad Young, and Miss Yoho (I can't think of her first name right now). Overall, A+ for Frederick Pride and C- for D.C.
