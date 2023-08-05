Residents from Frederick County and beyond gathered under sunny skies on Saturday for an open house celebrating the 50th anniversary of Maryland State Police’s Aviation Command Division in Frederick County.
The event, held at the Frederick Municipal Airport, featured Trooper 3 — the state police helicopter stationed at the airport — as well fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles, other aircrafts and more for residents to see and interact with.
MSP Sgt. Tim Zendgraft, the officer in charge for the state police’s Frederick Aviation Section, oversaw coordinating and organizing the 50th anniversary celebration.
He said he hopes the event gives people an appreciation of the state’s Aviation Command and a glimpse at how many groups they collaborate with.
“Just for one of our missions, it’s not like we just go and fly around. We need all of our partners on the ground to help assist all that,” he said. “Having everyone here to support this and our 50 years is what the whole event is about.”
The Frederick Aviation Section was placed in service on Aug. 1, 1973, according to the MSP website. Trooper 3’s primary response areas include Frederick, Washington and Carroll counties, as well as northern Montgomery County.
County law enforcement, firefighting and emergency service agencies ran booths during the open house. They featured activities for children, free items and information on their own operations.
One of the agencies that had a booth was Frederick County’s Department of Emergency Preparedness, which falls under the county’s Division of Emergency Management. Becky Rogers, emergency management planner with the department, said the department helps provide resources to other agencies when there are emergencies in the Frederick County area.
Rogers said she didn’t anticipate the huge number of people who ended up coming to the open house.
“I think it’s a great event, brings a lot of people together from out-of-county too, actually,” she said. “It’s a good way to network.”
Some attendees came from beyond Maryland’s borders. A few officers from the Pennsylvania State Police flew down to the event, such as Sgt. Michael Becker. Becker, who is an aviation section supervisor at his own department, said that MSP invited them.
Becker said the two state police forces have worked closely together, and MSP have provided support on Pennsylvania’s Southern border.
He echoed Rogers’ sentiments and said the turnout was surprising.
“The turnout has been tremendous. I’m shocked by how many displays they have ... and just the turnout of the public,” he said.
The open house drew out plenty of parents, grandparents and children who eagerly walked around to the various booths and climbed into different vehicles and aircrafts.
Donnie Dewitt and Susan Dewitt, who live in Frederick, brought their granddaughter, Delilah Watts, to see Trooper 3 and other public safety vehicles.
The two agreed that the event was a “great idea” to raise awareness about public safety groups.
“I think it’s a great idea really, just to give thanks to the people that are here. And give exposure for the little kids and for the adults to thank the people for what they do,” Donnie Dewitt said.
