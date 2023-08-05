MSP Aviation Division
Several people lined up to enter the Trooper 3 helicopter during an open house celebrating the 50th anniversary of Maryland State Police’s Aviation Command Division in Frederick County on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Lewis

Residents from Frederick County and beyond gathered under sunny skies on Saturday for an open house celebrating the 50th anniversary of Maryland State Police’s Aviation Command Division in Frederick County.

The event, held at the Frederick Municipal Airport, featured Trooper 3 — the state police helicopter stationed at the airport — as well fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles, other aircrafts and more for residents to see and interact with.

