At the Maryland Iron Festival on Saturday, residents from Frederick County and elsewhere enjoyed food, games, and historical demonstrations and wares.
It featured an iron pour demonstration by Keystone Iron Works.
Attendees took part in games such as hauling anvils or tossing cannonballs. They could also watch a demonstration by the National Park Service staff on log-hewing.
Luke Flessner, 40, of Woodsboro, a carpenter, said his two sons each designed a mold to have filled at the iron pour.
Max Flessner, 9, said he carved a shark into his mold because it is his favorite animal. “I’ve always liked to swim,” he said.
The Sauced Savage BBQ was among the food trucks at the event. The truck served a “savage sundae” in a traditional milkshake cup, but filled with pulled pork, baked beans, and topped with cole slaw.
Bands played in a few spots throughout the festival.
At the iron pour, visitors clustered around the large, hot, cylindrical forge. Its attendant crew filled in molds like the one the Flessners' brought.
The forge process used 100% recycled metal, and is a team effort, said Hannah Hones, of the SUNY Cortland art and art history departments, who was volunteering to help with the forging.
“It’s a community process,” she said.
The process involves stacking coke, which Hones said is essentially coal minus the impurities, and iron in the forge, as if you’re making a "really hot lasagna.”
Later, heavily masked iron workers poured the iron from the large ladle into molds.
One attendee, John Matthews, 52, of Hagerstown, said the iron pour was “really fascinating ... especially seeing, like, actual recycling happening, from the old scrap metal, to creating something new out of it.”
His child, Andy Matthews, brought him to the event. They are an artist and wanted to attend, he added.
“The process is really interesting. And I was kind of surprised at the diversity of people that are doing it,” Andy Matthews said about the pour.
Professional iron worker Patrick Gill, of Ridgeway Forge Studio in Emmitsburg, attended as a vendor.
He makes handmade iron goods in a slightly more modern forge than the one at the festival and teaches classes, he said.
Gill sold products at the event, including doorknobs and bottle openers.
“This is such an amazing event. It brings so many people from the community together, and I think shows people not only the history, but the continuing history of a lot of these trades,” Gill said.
"It's still relevant. It's still very much relevant," he added.
