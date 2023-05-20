iron pour
Buy Now

A crew pours iron at the Maryland Iron Festival on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Bienasz

At the Maryland Iron Festival on Saturday, residents from Frederick County and elsewhere enjoyed food, games, and historical demonstrations and wares.

The event, which continues Sunday, took place on Catoctin Furnace Road near Thurmont. It is hosted by The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society and other groups.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription