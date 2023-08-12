The Animal Welfare League of Frederick County held its first K9s in the Vines festival since the pandemic on Saturday afternoon, welcoming family, friends and their dogs to the grounds of the Hidden Hills Farm and Vineyard.
The event featured activities for people and their pets to enjoy, including live music, vendor booths, wine and food, a silent auction and dog games.
The festival is a fundraising effort for the Animal Welfare League, an all-volunteer animal rescue and welfare organization.
Angela Gonzales, a board member at large at the Animal Welfare League, is one of the organization's fundraising coordinators. She helped lead the efforts to plan K9s in the Vines this year, and it was her first time coordinating the event.
Gonzales said the purpose of the event, in addition to raising money for the Animal Welfare League, is to raise awareness about local rescue services and connect people with businesses.
"It's really nice to give people information about what rescues and information is available, or who's out there, trying to encourage people to adopt, learn a little about animals [and] gain volunteers," she said.
Businesses featured a variety of products and services from clothing, collars and leashes to baked goods, "pup cup" treats for dogs and mobile pet nail trims. One of the businesses, Meech Creative, LLC, was offering mini photo sessions for pets as a glimpse into their "Pawsome Portraits" services they regularly provide.
James Meech, the owner of Meech Creative, LLC, said this year was his first year getting involved with K9s in the Vines. He said the Animal Welfare League invited him to be a vendor.
"It's been great. A lot of traffic, a lot of dog models have come through and gotten their pictures taken," he said.
Another vendor, Pet-O-Bed, offered collars, leashes and some dog toys at the event. Co-owner David Guy said this was his second year selling products at K9s in the Vines. Guy said his favorite part about the festival was seeing people coming out with their dogs and socializing.
The festival also had booths providing information on rescue services, such as the nonprofit Tara's House Animal Rescue. The booth featured information about the organization and its current pets up for adoption. The organization also brought dogs to give them exposure.
Jen Carle said the organization was thrilled to be invited back to K9s in the Vines after the pandemic. She described the event as "a blast" and said she wished the event was held more often than once a year.
"It's so great to get out and see people that we chat with on social media, but we don't get to see that often," Carle said. "Frederick County is such an enormous county, but today, it's manageable."
The festival drew attendees from the Frederick County area and from other parts of Maryland. One attendee, Jen Adams, came from Germantown with her three dogs Tiki, Zeus and Dobby. Adams said this year was her first year attending the festival, and she enjoyed getting to bring her dogs with her and socialize.
Adams said she came out not just for the advertised activities, but also to help raise money for the Animal Welfare League.
"I like to help rescues any way I can," she said.
