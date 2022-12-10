I pondered what to write in this week’s Words of Faith; however, due to current events in Punjab, India, I thought I would take a leap and write about a topic that most Sikhs fear to write about: Khalistan. What is Khalistan? Most people in Frederick may be baffled.
To help understand new words, let’s first take a look at this word. As in all my columns, I like to break apart the words and describe them to help readers understand.
“Khalis” means pure and “stan” means place of. When we put it together, we get “the place of the pure.” But before we go any further, Khalistan is not an official country (yet), but it is a place that the Sikhs of Punjab would like to call their own nation.
Currently, Sikhs make up 1.8% of the population in India and primarily live in the state of Punjab, though they are scattered across other states in India. Looking at that percentage, one can guess that Sikhs are a minority group in India. Sikhs are a minority group that has faced endless discrimination and oppression, before India received their independence from Britain and after. But most people in the world are unaware of the harsh treatment that Sikhs undergo in India. And most people are afraid of saying “Khalistan,” for they have recollections of the thousands of Sikhs who have been murdered at the hands of the Indian government for saying Khalistan.
But the question remains, why? What fear or issue arise when hearing that word? Let’s set aside politics and speak of human rights. Don’t all faiths promote human rights? Aside from Sikhism, some of the other religions of India include Hinduism, Islam, Christianity and Buddhism, Hinduism being the majority and making up 79.8% of the total population. It’s important to note that people of all the minority religions have faced discrimination or oppression, including those who fall under the lowest caste in Hinduism, “Scheduled Castes” (Dalits), which comprise of 22% of the Hindu population. If people do not receive their basic rights, shouldn’t they be obliged to fight for them, even if that means wanting to form a separate nation?
What plagues my mind is, why not give a group their own nation? Why keep them part of your nation and continue to torment them? What benefits does India have of controlling the Sikh state of Punjab, when time after time, they try to annihilate Sikhs?
In 1984, the government launched a campaign against Sikhs. In a span of four days, more than 4,000 Sikhs were murdered (that’s only what the records show), and that’s only in New Delhi, the capital of India. So, rather than bloodshed on your streets, why not just let Sikhs have their own nation? The answer is money, power and politics, all of which take precedence over human rights and religious tenets.
Sikhs are asking for their own nation because they are lacking basic human rights in India. Sikhs have been targeted and continue to be targeted. What is happening to Sikhs in India is similar to what happens when governments want to annihilate a minority group. They do the following: diminish job opportunities; take away their means of income (agriculture or other riches); plant seeds of drugs, alcohol and violence; create divisions in the religion; and try to extinguish the mother tongue. This is what is happening to Sikhs in Punjab, and it all boils down to human rights. All the religions in India promote love, kindness and compassion. It’s not the religions that are at fault but rather the humans who continue to seek worldly power.
Khalistan is land of the pure. Khalistan is a nation that is being called by Sikhs so that they can obtain basic human rights and practice their faith without fear or harm. Sikhism is not meant to dominate or convert others; it’s meant to live in harmony with others because the Sikh faith is grounded by the term “One.” Just imagine, if humans in the world gave up their hunger for power and followed the teachings of oneness, there would be no harm done to anyone. There would be no hate. We could all live the lives of Khalis (pure) people. Why not simply preach human rights and let everyone live peacefully? At the end of the day, that is the main goal of creating Khalistan.
Simarjeet Kaur Sandhu is a graduate of Hood College and an English as a Second Language teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools. She is the author of the Simran and Sehaj book series that is geared toward raising awareness for the Sikh community and creating more multicultural books for classrooms across the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.