Congregation Kol Ami of Frederick, the Reform Synagogue, will hold Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick.
Rosh Hashanah will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and 10 a.m. Sept. 16.
