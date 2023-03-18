Nowruz
Kids gather to paint during Saturday's Nowruz celebration at the Islamic Society of Frederick. Nowruz is the Persian New Year and occurs on Monday, the first day of spring. It is a millennia-old holiday that is celebrated by people of different nationalities, cultures and religions.

 News-Post photo by Emmett Gartner egartner@newspost.com

For many people of Middle Eastern or Central Asian descent, Monday marks more than the first day of spring — it's Nowruz, the millennia-old Persian New Year and a day of new beginnings.

In Frederick, the border and religion-defying nature of Nowruz was represented by the various cultural backgrounds of those who gathered at the Islamic Society of Frederick to celebrate on Saturday, at an event hosted in partnership with the Asian American Center of Frederick.

