Prom night
Danielle Gummo, left, and Bill Hutchinson dance during a prom on Saturday for adults with intellectual disabilities. Our Dream Pursuits, a nonprofit, hosted the prom at Platoon Veteran Services Center on Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick.

Our Dream Pursuits, a nonprofit organization that helps adults with intellectual disabilities with work and social opportunities, held a prom on Saturday.

About 70 adults with disabilities attended the prom, which was held at the Platoon Veteran Services Center on Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick.

