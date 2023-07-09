Andres Gonzalez admitted that he likes the rush of trying to stay atop more than a thousand pounds of kicking, bucking bull.
“I’m an adrenaline junky,” he said with a shrug.
Willy Diaz rides a bull during the Mexican Rodeo at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Sunday.
Andres Gonzalez admitted that he likes the rush of trying to stay atop more than a thousand pounds of kicking, bucking bull.
“I’m an adrenaline junky,” he said with a shrug.
Other riders moved around Gonzalez as he talked, getting ready for the bull-riding exhibition at a Spanish-language rodeo at the Frederick Fairgrounds Sunday.
Gonzalez said his family did rodeos his entire life growing up in California.
He started riding when he was 15, and has been doing it for 10 years.
You have to start with young bulls and work your way up to the larger, fully-grown ones, he said.
Events like Sunday’s help show off “the Hispanic side of the rodeo,” Gonzalez said.
Rodeos are very popular in countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and even Brazil, said Moises Ramirez, one of the event’s organizers.
Many parents bring their children who have grown up in the United States, to help share a part of the culture that they grew up with, he said.
The scene was similar to what you might find at a rodeo anywhere, with the fairground’s grandstand filled with cowboy hats, boots, tight jeans and studded belts.
On the infield, stands sold tacos, churros and cups of Modelo Especial, as well as cowboy hats and other Western gear.
The bull-riding began after a prayer for the safety of the riders as they gathered in the ring.
Each rider aimed to stay on for at least eight seconds, a task much more easily said than done.
The music of the band onstage rose to a crescendo as each rider prepared to drop onto a bull that had been led into a small, gated enclosure.
It was followed by a few seconds of pure chaos, as the bull bucked and kicked, followed by the scramble of the handlers to get the fallen rider safely to the side, lasso the bull, and lead it back into the holding area.
It’s clear why the activity would appeal to self-described adrenaline junkies like Gonzalez.
“You’re going up against a 2,000-pound animal that has a lot more strength than we do,” he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:
@RMarshallFNP
(13) comments
Coming back in your next life as a rodeo bull must be karma for….?
Mexican Rodeo?? And that's different than American Rodeo how?? That's racist - hahahahahahaha!!!
TrekMan, wasn't the exchange about whether rodeos involve cruelty to animals---not whether one country's or culture's rodeos are better or worse or different than another's? Why not just share your thoughts about that, if it matters to you one way or another? And if it doesn't, or if you're dealing with something more pressing, why say anything at all?
Contrary to popular (at least here) belief, rodeos don’t torture animals. If any party is in danger, it’s the men & women who are competing. I’m fairly certain none of the critics of this activity have ever given any of the animals they casually consume the opportunity to stomp on them before dinner gets served.
As folks who still eat fish & chicken, & know that makes us complicit in cruelty to animals, & still do it anyway, we know you end with a fair & true point. But it doesn't make the others' points any less fair & true. And they may have been made by some who walk the full walk to boot.
Comment should probably have been submitted at end of thread & begun "MrSniper at 11:48am"
Yikes! I inadvertently left out the clowns…the unsung heroes & perhaps the bravest of the lot. All hail rodeo clowns!
Not questioning the bravery of rodeo clowns or bull riders, or their motives (like earning a living or continuing an honored family tradition) or humanity either. Let alone their fans, mostly just out to have a good time, with no intention of hurting anything or anyone. Probably better to have left the pesky other thing alone.
Not a fan. Jesus was silent on the matter of animal torture, but I doubt he would be pleased with it.
This is cruel to the animals, whether bulls or horses. They put a tight strap around their “privates,” which is why they buck.
Could someone explain the poster of the Christ figure hanging on the fence?
Yes, it means, "Christ, what is wrong with these people abusing animals?"
Rodeos can be very dangerous. These animals weigh hundreds or in the thousands of pounds & they aren’t happy to be manhandled. So you can imagine someone engaging in this type of activity appealing to a higher power for protection.
