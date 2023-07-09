Frederick Mexican Rodeo
Willy Diaz rides a bull during the Mexican Rodeo at the Frederick Fairgrounds on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Andres Gonzalez admitted that he likes the rush of trying to stay atop more than a thousand pounds of kicking, bucking bull.

“I’m an adrenaline junky,” he said with a shrug.

(13) comments

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

Coming back in your next life as a rodeo bull must be karma for….?

TrekMan

Mexican Rodeo?? And that's different than American Rodeo how?? That's racist - hahahahahahaha!!!

Jo and Bob H

TrekMan, wasn't the exchange about whether rodeos involve cruelty to animals---not whether one country's or culture's rodeos are better or worse or different than another's? Why not just share your thoughts about that, if it matters to you one way or another? And if it doesn't, or if you're dealing with something more pressing, why say anything at all?

MrSniper
MrSniper

Contrary to popular (at least here) belief, rodeos don’t torture animals. If any party is in danger, it’s the men & women who are competing. I’m fairly certain none of the critics of this activity have ever given any of the animals they casually consume the opportunity to stomp on them before dinner gets served.

Jo and Bob H

As folks who still eat fish & chicken, & know that makes us complicit in cruelty to animals, & still do it anyway, we know you end with a fair & true point. But it doesn't make the others' points any less fair & true. And they may have been made by some who walk the full walk to boot.

Jo and Bob H

Comment should probably have been submitted at end of thread & begun "MrSniper at 11:48am"

MrSniper
MrSniper

Yikes! I inadvertently left out the clowns…the unsung heroes & perhaps the bravest of the lot. All hail rodeo clowns!

Jo and Bob H

Not questioning the bravery of rodeo clowns or bull riders, or their motives (like earning a living or continuing an honored family tradition) or humanity either. Let alone their fans, mostly just out to have a good time, with no intention of hurting anything or anyone. Probably better to have left the pesky other thing alone.

sevenstones1000

Not a fan. Jesus was silent on the matter of animal torture, but I doubt he would be pleased with it.

LAR1

This is cruel to the animals, whether bulls or horses. They put a tight strap around their “privates,” which is why they buck.

md831980

Could someone explain the poster of the Christ figure hanging on the fence?

jth7100

Yes, it means, "Christ, what is wrong with these people abusing animals?"

MrSniper
MrSniper

Rodeos can be very dangerous. These animals weigh hundreds or in the thousands of pounds & they aren’t happy to be manhandled. So you can imagine someone engaging in this type of activity appealing to a higher power for protection.

