Just past 2:30 p.m. on Monday, screams erupted in an Irish pub in downtown Frederick for a goal scored some 6,800 miles away.

For the first time in eight years, the U.S. men’s soccer team qualified for the World Cup. And even though the team’s first game happened in the middle of a workday — and chances are slim of reaching the final, let alone winning the tournament — Bushwaller’s on North Market Street was packed.

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

Tags

(1) comment

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I’ve tried, and tried, and tried, to watch the World’s favorite sport. FOOTBALL. I tried again today for a while, watching a bunch of guys running around in the middle of a huge field kicking the ball back and forth to each other, and occasionally hitting the ball with their heads while the two Goalies, dressed in fluorescent yellow uniforms, standing 30 yards away at each end of the field watching. Rarely, and I mean rarely, one team would attempt to get the ball down close to the goal but usually the other team got the ball and kicked it back to the middle of the field. And then, very, very, rarely, somebody breaks away and kicks the ball into the opponents goal. It happens very fast, usually when you’re trying to get the popcorn vendors attention and don’t see it. I don’t see it either. Sorry.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription