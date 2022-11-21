Just past 2:30 p.m. on Monday, screams erupted in an Irish pub in downtown Frederick for a goal scored some 6,800 miles away.
For the first time in eight years, the U.S. men’s soccer team qualified for the World Cup. And even though the team’s first game happened in the middle of a workday — and chances are slim of reaching the final, let alone winning the tournament — Bushwaller’s on North Market Street was packed.
One fan, John Thornhauer, has been coming to the bar to watch the World Cup for at least a decade. The energy in the pub is always fantastic, he said.
Like when everyone thundered to their feet when winger Timothy Weah scored the first U.S. goal of the tournament?
“That was amazing,” Thornhauer said.
This year, he brought his friends Andrew Wiley and Micah Downs with him to watch the game, which ended in a 1-1 draw after Welsh winger Gareth Bale scored on a penalty kick late in the second half.
The U.S. next plays England on Friday.
Downs has followed soccer more closely the last three years, since his 10-year-old son started playing for a recreational league in Frederick. Wiley and Thornhauer, however, typically don’t keep track of the U.S. team, unless it’s the World Cup.
With how divided and tense the country has been lately, Wiley said, it felt nice to sit in a crowded room with a group of people, all on the same page, enjoying the same game.
When Weah scored the only U.S. goal, Melissa Cooper and Sarah Goulet jokingly thanked Cooper’s wife, Dana Fikes. Right before leaving for the bathroom, Fikes had predicted the team would score before she returned.
“The goal happened because I went to the bathroom,” she said with a laugh.
None of them follow the men’s team closely. They’re bigger fans of the well-decorated U.S. women’s team, which has won the World Cup four times, most recently in 2019. The men’s team has never made it to the finals.
But it was Cooper’s birthday, and she wanted to watch the game. She’s always loved soccer — she played from kindergarten through her freshman year of college.
Following the World Cup is more complicated this year, though.
Since 2010, when FIFA — the governing body for international soccer — awarded the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, legions of human rights abuses have shrouded the tournament.
There have been thousands of unexplained deaths among migrants, who worked under conditions described as modern slavery by several nongovernmental organizations to turn the country into a “sporting metropolis,” according to The Athletic.
Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar. Sex between members of the same gender is criminalized — men who have sex with another man could be imprisoned for up to three years, according to the country’s penal code.
The rights of women are limited in the country. They must gain permission from a male guardian to marry, receive certain forms of reproductive health care or study abroad — among other basic rights — and are disproportionately prosecuted under laws in the country that criminalize all forms of sex outside of marriage.
The controversy surrounding this year’s tournament changes the way Cooper is watching and thinking about the event, she said. But at the same time, the World Cup is a global affair.
“You want to be a part of it,” she said.
Mark Pritt, a Walkersville resident who watched the game in Bushwaller’s with his wife, Christine Pritt, noted that this is the first time the World Cup has been held in a Muslim-majority country.
Before retiring, he was an engineer and would occasionally work with people from Qatar. He always enjoyed doing so.
Having the tournament in the country was important for the Middle Eastern world — boycotting it would diminish that milestone, he said.
Mark and Christine Pritt have been soccer fans for at least two decades. Although they didn’t grow up following soccer, all six of their children played. Now, they’re spread out over the country, but Mark said he’s excited to debrief with them about the game by phone.
Since the couple lived in Germany for a year in the 1990s — and stay in touch with many people there — they’re fans of the German team. They hope to watch the team play at a German bistro in Leesburg, Virginia, later in the tournament.
Michael Norman also has divided loyalties. Though he was wearing a U.S. jersey on Monday afternoon at Bushwaller’s, he spent the morning watching the English team beat Iran handily. His dad’s side of the family is from England, he said.
His friend and former teammate on Frostburg State University’s soccer team, Alex Super, drove from Washington County to join Norman at Bushwaller’s.
After the U.S. team didn’t qualify for the 2018 World Cup — knocked out of the running by Trinidad and Tobago — Super has looked forward to watching the team play again this year.
“It’s a lot of excitement to end that drought,” he said, “so hopefully they do well and make it through.”
