As children, when we were growing up and attending school, we learned about tests. If we wanted to pass a test in almost any subject, we quickly found out that the more we studied and prepared for a test, the higher our grade would be. This is a lesson we continue throughout life, especially when we focus on our spiritual life.
What types of tests are we facing, and how can we use our spirituality to navigate them successfully?
‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the Prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, said, “Thou didst write of afflictive tests that have assailed thee. To the loyal soul, a test is but God’s grace and favour; for the valiant doth joyously press forward to furious battle on the field of anguish, when the coward, whimpering with fright, will tremble and shake. So too, the proficient student, who hath with great competence mastered his subjects and committed them to memory, will happily exhibit his skills before his examiners on the day of tests. So too, will solid gold wondrously gleam and shine out in the assayer’s fire. It is clear, then, that tests and trials are, for sanctified souls, but God’s bounty and grace, while to the weak, they are a calamity, unexpected and sudden” (Selections from Writings of ‘Abdu’l-Baha).
Throughout the history of mankind, God sent his prophet to educate people in the ways of love, goodness, mercy, and justice. God also watched his prophets undergo trials and tribulations, as an example to mankind of how spiritual beings meet obstacles and learn to overcome these afflictions.
Historically, people have always been faced with adversities encountered in life. Deaths of family members or friends, from illness or accidents, can be unexpected and disastrous to the survivors. Families breaking apart from divorce or death can have life-changing consequences. Job turmoil, such as losing a job, having one’s salary cut, not being promoted or having difficulty finding a job can wreak havoc on people.
Devastating illnesses, including cancer, strokes, heart disease and infants born with severe birth defects or conditions, can dramatically change a family. Another terrible misfortune is for any soul to become homeless, from events such as losing a job, poverty, a terrible fire, or weather-related crises such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.
A monumental adversity that the entire world has recently faced is the global COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, a cold-hearted, deathly and agonizing heartless tragedy is war ‚ the incredibly catastrophic situation of Ukraine being invaded by Russia.
The challenges of racial disunity have affected mankind for centuries, and hopefully humanity will look towards God and religion and resolve this hateful plague. We need to turn to God and ask for his guidance to help us navigate these formidable challenges raging across the entire planet.
‘Abdul-Baha wrote, “O ye beloved of God! When the winds blow severely, rains fall fiercely, the lightning flashes, the thunder roars, the bolt descends and storms of trial become severe, grieve not; for after this storm, verily, the divine spring will arrive, the hills and fields will become verdant, the expanses of grain will joyfully wave, the earth will become covered with blossoms and fruits. Thus blessings become manifest in all countries. These favors are results of those storms and hurricanes” (Baha’i World Faith).
For us human beings forging through this time, the promise from God and his manifestations is that we can continue, we can endure, and with God’s help, we will triumph.
Thinking about tests being a gift from God, we should reflect on our own lives and note what positive changes we have encountered when circumstances have deteriorated for us and our families when facing challenges. Often we see a resurgence of family unity that emerges as our family members realize that there really is strength in numbers and we can achieve more when we are together than when we are apart.
Another striking benefit is that our creativity materializes in ways that we did not grasp before. We invent methods of problem-solving that evoke unity and forward movement to chart a path of growth unknown to us previously.
We witness the generosity of strangers, particularly in Poland and Europe, who have assisted refugees fleeing war from their Ukrainian homeland.
Lastly, but not least, our spirituality can assist us in focusing our lives to bring God into a more central part of our lives. ‘Abdu’l-Baha stated, “Spiritual progress is through the breaths of the Holy Spirit and is the awakening of the conscious soul of man to perceive the reality of Divinity. Material progress ensures the happiness of the human world. Spiritual progress ensures the happiness and eternal continuance of the soul” (Promulgation of Universal Peace).
In my own life, as a child growing up, my family moved many times. As we did not have a choice in this matter due to my father’s work, I had to adapt to new schools and neighborhoods when I was 8 years old, 15 years old and again at 18. While we were blessed in many ways, we all had to adapt to new situations and people.
I also lost my brother to an automobile accident when he was 21 and I was 20. The last time I saw him, he was moving back to Illinois with his wife and baby girl. His passing made me realize even more that we need to hold those we love close, as there are no guarantees that life will unfold as we expect it to.
Another assurance from the Baha’i Writings: “O thou servant of God! Do not grieve at the afflictions and calamities that have befallen thee. All calamities and afflictions have been created for man so that he may spurn this mortal world — a world to which he is much attached. When he experienceth severe trials and hardships, then his nature will recoil and he will desire the eternal realm — a realm which is sanctified from all afflictions and calamities. Such is the case with the man who is wise. He shall never drink from a cup which is at the end distasteful, but, on the contrary, he will seek the cup of pure and limpid water. He will not taste of the honey that is mixed with poison” (Selections from the Writings of ‘Abdu’l-Baha).
We will continue to tread this path together, and we will overcome any tribulations that come our way.
One last promise: “Men who suffer not, attain no perfections. The plant most pruned by the gardener is that one which, when the summer comes, will have the most beautiful blossoms and the most abundant fruit” (‘Abdu’l-Baha, Paris Talks).
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.