Thai Water Festival ceremony.
Buy Now

Organizer Sarah Prammawat is shown with her daughter during a ceremony demonstration as part of Saturday's Thai Water Festival in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Bienasz

For Pong Barrett, Saturday's Thai Water Festival was an opportunity to revisit the past.

It "reminds me of home," she said. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription