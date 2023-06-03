For Pong Barrett, Saturday's Thai Water Festival was an opportunity to revisit the past.
It "reminds me of home," she said.
Organizer Sarah Prammawat is shown with her daughter during a ceremony demonstration as part of Saturday's Thai Water Festival in Frederick.
For Pong Barrett, Saturday's Thai Water Festival was an opportunity to revisit the past.
It "reminds me of home," she said.
Also called Songkran, the event marks the Thai New Year. The event was held on Carroll Creek Linear Park and featured performances, demonstrations, and food.
Barrett left Thailand in 1972, but she still remembers bringing a bowl of sand from the river to a temple and pouring water on her grandparents' hands and feet where she lived in Northern Thailand.
Besides the water rituals, which typically represent cleansing, the event is a "big holiday in Thailand" and brings family and friends together, Barrett said.
The holiday actually takes place in April, but due to weather concerns and vendor availability, they decided to host this year's celebration in June, organizer Sarah Prammawat previously told the News-Post.
The event is "important for the Thai community to feel at home," Elizabeth Chung, executive director of the Asian American Center of Frederick, said at the event.
Prammawat and her daughter preformed a modified version of a ceremony during which people pay respects to their elders.
Audience members also participated.
"Water is used as a symbolism of cleansing — cleansing your mind, cleansing your soul ... kind of like our New Years resolutions, right?" Prammawat said on stage.
While modern festivals include the use of water guns, many people still conduct a more traditional ceremony home, Prammawat said.
The event also featured a Chedi Sai, a sand pagoda on display. Because people often track sand out of temples, the festival "is the time to bring sand back to temples," a sign at the event said.
There were also performers, including Victor Vuong and , Tanachon "Kru Chon" Yingwittayakun, who demonstrated Thai boxing and invited people from the crowd to try it.
The pair were from The Little Giant Muay Thai gym in Falls Church, Virginia.
Nicholas Edwards, 9, of Washington, D.C., boxed with Vuong, and said it was his favorite part of the festival.
He attended with godmother Erin Car of Frederick.
The event featured a host of vendors with food and goods stationed along the creek, including fried bananas and fried sesame balls from from vendor Nong Sandee, as well as a crispy mussel pancake from Thai O'Clock.
"Nobody really makes this dish, and it's very delicious, so I brought it" Thai O'Clock owner Anya Verebly said. The dish contains egg, rice flour, mussels, and bean sprouts, she said.
"It's really meaningful that I can show them a new dish they have probably never tried before," she said of the festival's attendees.
Jittisak "Jib" Phakam, organizer and founder of the event, and owner of Sumittra Thai Cuisine said he was pleased with the attendance.
"I appreciate the community helping me, supporting me," Phakam said in a phone interview after the event. "I wanted to give something back to the community."
