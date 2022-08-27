I felt the coming change of season a few nights ago. The usual August heat had given way during an afternoon thunderstorm and a cool, damp breeze touched my skin. The relief from the sweltering temperatures was immediate, joyful, and then contemplative: I know what this means. Summer is winding down.
We still have some long, hot days ahead of us, but the turn in the path has appeared and is drawing ever nearer.
Many pagans view the cycle of the seasons, and our relationship to that cycle, as a spiral that reaches out from center during the waxing season (spring and summer) and curls in toward center during the waning season (autumn and winter). The outward spiral is one of connection — of festivals, gardens, gatherings and activity. The inward spiral is one of personal growth and nurturing — of time spent reading, crafting, resting and recovering.
We are enjoying the last moments of the waxing season right now. At the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22, day and night will be equal in length. After that, the nights grow longer than the days, and the inward spiral begins. The occasional cool mornings and evenings we are experiencing right now are a whisper of things to come.
The pagan year is frequently visualized as a circle, or the Wheel of the Year. The wheel is divided into eight equal parts from solstice to equinox and the halfway points between them. These eight holy days — solstices, equinoxes and cross-quarter days — are referred to as the high holidays in most pagan traditions.
One of the beautiful aspects of a year evenly delineated by holidays is a deep connection to the rhythm of the seasons. The cool breeze the other night reminded me where we stand on the wheel right now: between Lughnasadh, the First Harvest, celebrated on Aug. 1, and Harvest Home, the autumnal equinox. For our ancient kin of faith, this time of year was bountiful with the fruits of the harvest. Bellies were full and we were able to share our abundance with our neighbors. However, the shadow of winter was also lengthening, and the work of late summer to store enough food and grain to last through the cold season was intense.
For me, this part of the Wheel is all about savoring: the final festivals and gatherings of the year are getting close, the produce at the Farmers Markets is bursting with flavor, and the summer-warmed lakes, rivers and community swimming pools in the region beckon us to visit before it’s too late. The days touched by lower temperatures are perfect for hitting the trails or simply visiting one of our beautiful parks. As I make my way through the next few weeks, I will gather up summer memories and moments as surely as my ancestors gathered up root vegetables to store for winter. These warm, sunny days will one day be a source of comfort and nourishment during the winter cold.
I invite you to pause for a moment and feel where you are in the season. Notice what’s changing right now: the light has shifted, and our afternoons and evenings have a golden tint to them. The spring and early summer blooms are spent, but the heat-loving flowers are going strong. The asters and mums are starting to fill out, readying buds for fall blooms. Take a little time to sit with this in-between season. Are there summer activities you still want to do? Are there preparations you’d like to make for autumn?
It is a great blessing to live in part of the world that experiences four distinct seasons, but with all the gifts of modern technology, it’s easy to miss the subtle currents of the natural world. The path is turning before us, and autumn will be here before we know it. Take a little time to gather up some sunlight, warmth and summer memories for the inward spiral. Our harvest may look different than our ancestors’, but it is no less nourishing, no less needed, when the cold winds blow.
May the blessings of the season be upon you, always.
Irene Glasse is president of the Frederick Covenant of Unitarian Universalist Pagans, offering events, rituals, classes and workshops to a large, vibrant community, including Frederick’s Pagan Pride Day. She is a pagan religious professional and serves communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as a minister, teacher, musician and community organizer.
