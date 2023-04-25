As has been amply documented elsewhere, the very same conservatives suddenly and alarmingly concerned about drag story times have been awfully quiet about the many veterans among them, most of whom have either dressed in drag or had brothers-in-arms do it for morale and entertainment. (Think World War II theater performances in which men would dress as women.)
I know, because I’m an initiated and accepted chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy (though hardly conservative).
Part of our yearly initiation — until recently — was a drag show performed by chief-selectees before their “genuine chief” audience, usually singing and dancing to the tune of “time-honored (traditional Naval) songs” and sea-faring ditties.
All the pearl-clutching over drag (ironic!) is a sad attempt at reframing everything distasteful to the traditional Christian conservative as a culture war for survival, in which only white cis men can be permitted to win.
This, of course, aligns with Umberto Eco’s caution that the fascist would create out of whole cloth an enemy both too weak to deservedly survive, yet at the same time too strong to ignore.
Running out of real or imagined enemies — from hippies to people of color — now their attention turns (back) to supposed homosexuals and child-groomers. Except, maybe great-grandpa wore a (government-provided) dress and lipstick to cheer the troops the week before he and his brothers were slaughtered at the Battle of the Bulge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.