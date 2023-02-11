On Dec. 24, 2022, I went to Singh Sabha Gurdwara (Sikh house of worship) in Fairfax, Virginia, to participate in Amrit Sanchaar (Sikh Initiation).
It would be on that day that I would drink Amrit. It would be on that day that I become an initiated Sikh. It would be that day that I would become the daughter of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji or Baajawalia.
Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji was also known as Baajawalia. Baaj, or Baaz, means hawk. Baajawalia translates to “one who has a hawk.”
The 10th spiritual teacher, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, started Amrit Sanchaar in 1699. Its purpose, you might ask? The purpose of becoming an Amritdhari Sikh is to lead a pure and disciplined life. When a Sikh participates in Amrit Sanchaar, they become an initiated Sikh. When a Sikh becomes an initiated Sikh (Amritdhari Sikh), they join Khalsa Panth, the community of initiated Sikhs.
Let me take you on a journey through what transpired that day of Amrit Sanchaar.
Amrit Sanchaar is the initiation ceremony that takes place in the presence of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (Sikh Holy Book) and the “Five Beloveds” or Panj Pyare. The Panj Pyare are the ones who conduct the Amrit Sanchaar ceremony.
At dawn, I was to wash my hair and bathe. All Sikhs who participate in Amrit Sanchaar must bathe and wash their hair prior to the ceremony.
When I arrived at the gurdwara, I was led to a table that had some of the Panj Kakkars, or five artifacts that all Amritdhari Sikhs are to wear once initiated. To clarify, I say “some” because Kesh (uncut hair) is not yet there.
The five artifacts or Panj Kakkars:
1. Kesh — uncut hair which represents the natural appearance of sainthood
2. Kara — iron bracelet that symbolizes reflexivity and unlimited power of Waheguru (god)
3. Kanga — small wooden comb inserted in the hair that serves as a reminder that just as the hair needs cleansing so too does the mind
4. Kachera — undergarment with a drawstring. The knot in the drawstring is a reminder to control desires and impulses
5. Kirpan — the Kirpan is a small sword that is worn diagonally on the torso. It is a symbol of dignity, power and courage.
After receiving the Kakkars, we were taken to the main hall where the Sri Guru Granth Sahib is kept. There stood the Panj Pyare and one guard. The ceremony itself is done in a pure environment; therefore, only those being initiated, the Panj Pyare and the guard were permitted inside.
The first question that was asked by the Panj Pyare: “Were any of you forced to come to take Amrit?” This question was essential, as becoming an initiated Sikh should never be forced upon anyone. It should be one’s personal journey that leads one to becoming an Amritdhari Sikh.
The ceremony began with the Panj Pyare reciting the five daily prayers that are required by all Amritdhari Sikhs to recite in the morning. These prayers include Japji Sahib, Jaap Sahib, Tav Prasad Savaiye, Chaupai Sahib and Anand Sahib.
The Panj Pyare sat around a Sarb Loh (iron) Bata (cauldron) which signifies the strength of heart and mind. Each of the Panj Pyare recited a prayer aloud. The reciting of hymns signifies strong faith and cohesion in the devotees. While reciting the prayer, the one reciting used a khanda (double-edged sword, which signifies a spirit of valor and bravery) to make the Amrit (nectar of immortality).
Amrit is made of Patashas (sugar crystals/plums) blended into the water. Once all prayers were complete, the Amrit was ready. First, myself and a young man were called to take initiation. I was asked to kneel down with my right knee up and left knee down and place my right palm over my left palm to take Amrit.
I was given five handfuls of Amrit to drink. With each handful, I repeated the salutation, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ke Fateh” (Khalsa belongs to Waheguru; Victory is gifted by Waheguru). Next, Amrit was splashed into my eyes five times, and I repeated the same salutation.
Lastly, the Amrit was sprinkled in my hair, and with each splash, I repeated the same salutation. The remainder of the Amrit is shared by all receiving the initiation, all drinking from the Sarb Loh Bata signifying that we were all equal and were now part of the Khalsa.
From that day forward, we were to take our new last name Kaur (lioness for women) and Singh (lion for men).
Initiated Sikhs are to look at all of mankind as one and to protect the rights of all of humanity. We were now considered the descendants of Baajawalia.
My journey as an Amritdhari Sikh had begun. I became Simarjeet Kaur, the daughter of Baajawalia. What is the significance of the Baaj? Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji said that the Baaj has characteristics that an Amritdhari Sikh should possess, which include being courageous, vigorous, fearless, independent and humble. Ironically, since becoming an Amritdhari Sikh, I have spotted several Baaj. It’s a constant reminder that I now walk as the daughter of Baajawalia.
Simarjeet Kaur is a graduate of Hood College and an English as a Second Language teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools. She is the author of the Simran and Sehaj book series that is geared toward raising awareness for the Sikh community and creating more multicultural books for classrooms across the U.S.
