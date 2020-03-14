Downtown Frederick was bustling with patrons on March 7, as Marilyn Lucas sat near the front window of The Muse in downtown Frederick.
Lucas, of Gaithersburg, was knitting hats for little ones where passers-by could look in from the street or come into the store to ask her questions.
The event kicked off the first Demo Days at The Muse. As a way to celebrate that March is National Craft Month, every Saturday throughout the month crafters will demonstrate their work.
Whitney Dahlberg, who founded The Muse in 2003, started doing demo days about 10 years ago. The idea also fits into the message of the store that sells American-made handcrafted items, 70 percent of which are by local artists.
“I started Demo Days as a way of kind of educating people on handmade, and the work and the time and the love that’s involved in all of that,” she said while standing in her store on the first Saturday of the month.
In 2011, The Muse won national recognition with a Niche Top Retailer of American Crafts Award for Best In-Store event for Demo Days.
Dahlberg said this year four artists shared their work. Along with Lucas, Molly Supplee demoed abstract paintings on March 14; Michelle Quader will demonstrate her mixed-media jewelry techniques March 21 and Paulette Warwick will demonstrate metalsmith jewelry on March 28.
Dahlberg said she tried to have different types of artisans and crafters display their work.
“Over the years, we’ve had everything from needle felting to glassblowing, pen making, ceramics, embroidery,” she said.
Lucas, who sells her work under AK Hats, said she was already familiar with the store before she came as a demonstrator. And she said she likes the idea of celebrating National Craft Month.
“It keeps people aware that everything doesn’t have to come from a big box store, especially when you want a really special nice gift,” she said.
Lucas has been knitting since she was 12 years old and has learned how to refine her work over the years. She said when she was newly married, she decided to knit her husband a gift.
“So I started a sweater,” she said. “And when I got done, it probably would have fit an orangutan.”
She has vastly improved since then, making children’s knits. On the day of the demo, Lucas had finished a toddler’s hat that looked like a Viking helmet, complete with knitted horns.
“I love the feel of the fibers and the freedom that you can make different designs,” she said of knitting. “It doesn’t have to always be the same colors. And it’s pretty relaxing.”
Dahlberg said she hopes Demo Days will encourage people to start making things on their own.
“I would love it if it would inspire people to either make things or appreciate things that are made by hand,” she said. “These days, it’s so easy to go to a big box store and buy something inexpensively. And I think it’s so important to keep the tradition of crafts alive.”
This will be Dahlberg’s last Demo Days, as it was announced March 9 that Sumner Crenshaw will take over as the new owner of The Muse. Crenshaw is an oil painter and has a decade of retail experience.
