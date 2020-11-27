Events across the country have looked different for much of 2020, and this year’s Frosty Friday — a holiday shopping mainstay organized by the Downtown Frederick Partnership — was no exception.
Yet while the crowds were smaller and the scene subdued Friday, shoppers and shop owners alike kept a positive outlook and did what they could to seize the day.
Stores were offering deals on holiday items, wreaths and Christmas trees were seen at nearly every turn, and musicians stationed themselves along Market Street and mused shoppers with holiday tunes. The parking garages were not packed to the brim as in past years, and store owners conceded things were a little slow. But it was still the day after Thanksgiving, and there were plenty of patrons to be found around town.
“Frosty Friday definitely felt a little bit different this year than it does normally. In typical years there’s barely enough room for people to walk on the sidewalk downtown,” said Leeann Crews, marketing and promotion manager for the Downtown Frederick Partnership. “There were a fewer number of people downtown today, but a lot of people [were] still there to shop and specifically to support small businesses.”
Adrienne Kramer has lived in the county for three years and has always enjoyed spending Frosty Friday downtown. This year, it was a good excuse to get out of the house, she said.
She said she appreciates the fact downtown is dominated by small, independently run businesses.
“There is a different feel to it ... these are local businesses, they’re not the big corporations,” Kramer said.
Beth Sands, another downtown shopper who came with her two children, agreed. Shopping local has always been important to Sands, and she said she’s making sure she does it even more this year.
“I feel like our local businesses have suffered a lot during the pandemic, and many of these people are my friends, and I want to make sure they get to keep their jobs and keep their livelihoods,” Sands said. “It was important that I take my money and give it to them versus big box stores. Not everything can be purchased downtown, but I do as much as I can.”
Crews echoed Sands’ words and said this year is more important than ever to support small businesses through holiday gift shopping.
“Every time that a business makes a sale, that’s one step closer to helping them make it through the pandemic,” she said.
Sands said she had been a little nervous about coming out to shop during the pandemic, but she was impressed with how safe everyone is being.
“Every shop in Frederick I’ve noticed takes the best precautions, and the people of Frederick are very careful ... I feel like as a community we do a very good job of taking care of each other,” Sands said.
Cassie Durkit came all the way from Washington, D.C., to experience Frosty Friday. She too was nervous about coming out to shop during the pandemic, but she also felt the crowds would be subdued.
“I knew that it was going to be a much more tame version of anything that would normally exist, and I knew there was a lot of mask-wearing in this area, so I felt pretty comfortable,” she said.
And tame it was. Chelsea Sparks, owner of the Art Collective on North Market Street, said business was much slower than last year. What makes it tough is that she can only have eight customers in her shop at one time due to health restrictions, she said.
To keep sales up, Sparks has started a virtual shopping experience. Those interested can schedule a Zoom or Facetime session with her, and she will take customers virtually around the store and show them different products.
Because of the new offering, her customer base has expanded, Sparks said. But events like Frosty Friday really help because it promotes small businesses.
“People come in, and I’ll do a little dance when they buy something that I made because I’m not Target,” Sparks said. “You can actually select things that are unique and one-of-a-kind, and you don’t have to worry about shipping and the amount of time that that’s going to take.”
Emily Warren, who works at A Little Irish Too, agreed.
“[Frosty Friday] promotes all the small businesses, and creates a sense of community,” Warren said. “It’s really fun to talk to people when they’re buying these products and you get to hear the stories behind them, they get to hear the stories behind the products ... it’s really nice.”
Many downtown shops, including A Little Too Irish, will continue to have promotions throughout the weekend, especially for Small Business Saturday, and the rest of the holiday season.
