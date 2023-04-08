Wherever you’re reading this, two realities are present: what you can and can’t see.
Beyond what you can see is the unseen, which is just as plentiful. For example, wherever you are, countless frequencies are coming from television and radio stations, cell phone towers and GPS satellites. You can tune into them if you have a suitable device.
But there’s an unseen frequency even better than these. It’s Yahweh, the roaming spirit of life who’s eager to guide our lives. The problem is that many of us don’t tune into Yahweh using spiritual devices or disciplines, like prayer. We might say a quickie petition, but we don’t really “dial in” to the divine.
This might be because of all the other devices and frequencies. Just the connection a smartphone provides seems to cover all the bases. The average iPhone has 100,000 times more power than the guidance computer used for the Apollo 11 moon mission. It has access to almost 2 million apps covering any need. So, why pray when you can Google it?
But then NFL star Damar Hamlin collapsed on Jan. 2 during a Monday Night Football game, and our smartphones didn’t seem to be enough. Do you remember that incident? We immediately implored each other to tune into another frequency, God’s frequency, through prayer.
But how ironic. Every other frequency, every other device, was immediately by Damar’s side: the best CPR, the best defibrillator, the best IVs, the best paramedics, the best doctors, the best ambulances. If you’re going to have a cardiac arrest, an NFL stadium is the place to be! But despite the availability of the best skill and technology, people instinctively cried out for something else — the frequency of God through prayer, for there are times when every other frequency is shaky and not enough.
Why pray? Because we need access to a frequency, a resource, that never fails.
We need to acknowledge this truth not only when an NFL football player collapses but at every moment. Every day is a life-or-death struggle, if we’re candid, requiring a dependable frequency and a surefire resource.
THINK US, NOT JUST ME
It’s striking that the Lord’s Prayer begins with community language, not individual language. It’s not my father, but “our father” in heaven. And so, prayer is not so much getting our individual needs met but the needs of others.
Our needs are part of the equation; the Lord’s Prayer encourages us to petition, “Give us today our daily bread” (Matthew 6:11). But even that petition is plural; “our” daily bread, not “my” daily bread, i.e., even individual concerns are to be in the context of the problems of the people of God. An excellent way to “tune in” to the divine through prayer is to pray not only for our needs but also for the needs of others.
A practical way of doing just that is compiling a prayer list that includes both. In my formative years, I met a patriarch of the evangelical church, Harold J. Ockenga, founder of two theological seminaries and veteran pastor of Park Street Church in Boston. As several of us gathered around him, we quizzed him on his prayer life. Ockenga pulled out his prayer notebook, showing us a page or two. Listed in one column were the needs Ockenga was praying for. In the second column were the answers he had received from the Lord for each prayer request.
True, there were some blank spaces in the second column, as the answer had not yet come. In other cases, an answer was there but not necessarily what Ockenga desired. I have a modified version of Ockenga’s approach in Evernote.
In whatever way works for you, compile a prayer list, leaving room for answers. Again, don’t look necessarily for what you want for yourself or others but for God’s unfolding promise as we pray the next part of the Lord’s Prayer: “Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:10).
The outcome of praying in such a surrendered way is one great benefit and blessing. As we pray in this manner, author and pastor Tim Keller notes, “God will either give us what we ask [for] or give us what we would have asked [for] if we knew everything he knows.”
PRACTICE FORGIVENESS AND PARDON
Though seldom acknowledged, the heart of the Lord’s Prayer encourages a spirit of clemency and mercy. “And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors” (Matthew 6:12), or in more accessible language, “Forgive us the ways we have wronged you [God], just as we also forgive those who have wronged us” (Matthew 6:12).
This requirement is so essential that immediately after the Lord’s Prayer, in the next verse, it’s repeated, as Jesus once again calls us to forgive other people when they sin against us (Matthew 6:14-15).
In placing this warning at the heart of the Lord’s Prayer, God seems to imply that a significant roadblock to connecting with him through prayer is the resentment we often hold toward each other. The Lord’s Prayer compels us to face a critical requirement for a flourishing life: granting forgiveness.
Currently, the British monarchy is far from flourishing. In part, it’s because of the grudge match between Prince Harry and others within the royal family. The interest in the feud is vast. Sales of Harry’s recent “tell-all” book, “Spare,” have smashed the Guinness World Record for book sales, becoming the fastest-selling nonfiction book ever with over 1.4 million copies sold on the first day of publication. But God doesn’t want us to set records with tales of brokenness and grudges but with stories of pardon and forgiveness.
It’s critical, however, to stress what forgiveness is not. Forgiveness is not forgetting; wrongdoing brings pain, and the pain lingers. Forgiveness is not a one-time event; it’s typically incremental, as we forgive a little more each day. And forgiveness is not always a happy ending. Sadly, despite forgiving, reconciliation and restoration are not always possible.
In the New Testament, forgiveness is the Greek word aphiemi, meaning “send away.” And what do we send away? We send away bitterness, resentment, hatred and any notion of revenge.
The earliest meaning of aphiemi is even more graphic: it means to throw or hurl something. That reminds me of recent excursions with our grandkids to Little Tuscarora Creek, near our home. The grandkids love to pick up rocks and hurl them into the creek. It occurred to me, I could benefit by spending some time hurling “rocks” into the creek — rocks of my resentments and any pain and bitterness I still carry.
Where could you benefit from hurling some rocks? When we pray the Jesus way, the Lord’s Prayer way, we are not being asked to forget the injustices against us, but we are being asked to send away the resentment consuming us.
FROM WORLDLY TO GODLY SIGHT
The last part of the Lord’s Prayer revolves around two action verbs. “And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one” (Matthew 6:13). The feeling is one of movement away from tempting worldly perspectives and toward the perspective of God.
In the thought of St. Ignatius, such transit is referred to as the movement from desolation to consolation. When one is caught up in desolation, we’re eyeing things other than God to lead and deliver us — things like money, sex and power. The result is restlessness, guilt and brokenness. When we’re caught up in consolation, we’re eyeing God alone to deliver and lead us. The result is peace, cleansing and wholeness. Authentic prayer moves us from worldly to Godly sight, from desolation to consolation.
We activate this movement when we keep our prayers straightforward — not simplistic but simple. The Lord’s Prayer is our model, the ideal, simple prayer at 66 words. But sometimes, even 66 words are too much, given the pain and panic of life. And so, writer Anne Lamont provides a stop-gap prayer, a three-word petition, especially for urgent moments: “Help! Thanks! Wow!”
First, pray “Help!” Pray a raw prayer of need, believing there’s a God out there, eager and available to help. Next, pray “Thanks!” Pray a vulnerable prayer of trust, believing there’s a God who’s faithful, eager and tender to give grace. Lastly, pray “Wow!” Pray a bold prayer of awe, believing there’s a God who’s almighty, eager and sufficient to demonstrate power, wonder-working power.
“Help! Thanks! Wow!” Three simple words able to move us from worldly sight to Godly sight, from desolation to consolation, especially during 911 times.
Last September, my wife Robin and I participated in Grandparents Day at the Catholic kindergarten where our oldest grandson, John, attends. I’d never been to the school before, so I was surprised when the principal came on the intercom and began the school day with a personalized prayer. But then I was startled. Immediately after the principal’s prayer, John’s entire class began praying the Lord’s Prayer, in unison, without any prompting. It’s hard to describe the experience, but I was lifted by a wave of consolation, holiness, goodness, reverence, encouragement and godliness that just swept over the classroom. It was potent because the kids added the doxology of the Lord’s Prayer, not officially in Scripture but added later by a manuscript scribe, that’s traditionally prayed: “for yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.”
Why pray? Because a lot of us, not just Damar Hamlin, have fallen and are hurting. I am still determining precisely how prayer works, but I know this much: prayer elevates, bringing a new wave of consolation and godliness.
We can acknowledge, even celebrate, the many frequencies around us: powerful frequencies, valuable frequencies, popular frequencies, beneficial frequencies. But let’s also recognize there’s only one frequency that will never fail, that is utterly dependable, that never goes down: the frequency of God.
And prayer is the prime means to dial into it, the best way to access its incredible bandwidth of divine deliverance, rescue and salvation.
Paul Mundey is a minister, consultant and writer. Most recently, he served as the immediate past moderator of the Church of the Brethren, having completed two years as moderator, the denomination’s highest elective office. For 20 years, he served as senior pastor of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.