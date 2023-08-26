Being dazzled by the news of the last several trips of NASA and SpaceX soaring into space, we have learned that for private citizens, humans ascending into space is now a reality and no longer a future dream. It seems there is a deep craving for many people to seek the world beyond the one in which we currently live.
However alluring these desires are, isn’t mankind’s ultimate goal to seek closeness to the next world, the world of God? What do we know about our lives when we shed our physical bodies? Many people who believe in God also believe that our souls live on.
When a friend asked, “How should one look forward to death?” ‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, answered, “How does one look forward to the goal of any journey? With hope and expectations. It is even so with the end of this earthly journey. In the next world, man will find himself freed from many of the disabilities under which he now suffers. Those who have passed on through death, have a sphere of their own. It is not removed from ours; their work, the work of the Kingdom, is ours, but it is sanctified by what we call ‘time and place.’ Time with us is measured by the sun. When there is no more sunrise, and no more sunset, that kind of time does not exist for man” (‘Abdul-Baha in London).
Many major religions believe in an afterlife in which the soul attains nearness to God, and their messages are very similar:
“Then [at death] he will be united with me. Be certain of that” (Bhagavad-Gita 8:4).
“Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it” (Ecclesiastes 12:7).
“Soon ye return to us: and we will let you know what ye have done! For unto God shall be the final gathering” (Qur’an 10:24; 35:19).
“Verily, we are God’s … And unto Him do we return” (Baha’u’llah, Kitab-I-Iqan).
As believers in our religious faiths, many people ponder how the soul continues its heavenly journey. Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith revealed, “And now concerning the question regarding the soul of man and its survival after death. Know that of a truth that the soul, after its separation from the body, will continue to progress until it attaineth the presence of God, in a state and condition which neither the revolution of ages and centuries, nor the changes and chances of this world, can alter. It will endure as long as the Kingdom of God, his sovereignty, His dominion and power will endure. It will manifest the signs of God and His attributes, and will reveal his loving-kindness and bounty. The movement of My Pen is stilled when it attempteth to befittingly describe the loftiness and glory of so exalted a station. The honor with which the Hand of Mercy will invest the soul is such as no tongue can adequately reveal, nor any other earthly agency describe. Blessed is the soul which, at the hour of its separation from the body, is sanctified from the vain imaginings of the people of the world. Such a soul liveth and moveth in accordance with the Will of its Creator, and entereth the all-highest Paradise. The Maids of Heaven, inmates of the loftiest mansions, will circle around it, and the Prophets of God and His chosen ones will seek its companionship. With them that soul will freely converse, and will recount unto them that which it hath been made to endure in the path of God, the Lord of all the worlds … The nature of the soul after death can never be described, nor is it meet and permissible to reveal its whole character to the eyes of men. The Prophets and Messengers of God have been sent down for the sole purpose of guiding mankind to the straight Path of Truth. The purpose underlying their revelation hath been to educate all men, that they may, at the hour of death, ascend, in the utmost purity and sanctity and with absolute detachment, to the throne of the Most High. The light which these souls radiate is responsible for the progress of the world and the advancement of its people. They are like leaven which leaveneth the world of being, and constitute the animating force through which the arts and wonders of the world are made manifest” (Gleanings).
My dear mother passed away a few years ago and was a kind, loving person all her life — and very devout and religious. Last month, as I was looking through some papers, this note in her handwriting appeared, probably written years before her death, but I had never seen it: “Those we hold most dear ever truly leave us… They live on in the kindness they showed, The comfort they shared, And the love they brought into our lives.”
Whether or not this was an original note by my mother, it certainly brought both tears and comfort to me and to my family, as we all believe that her presence, love and influence still surrounds us.
To ponder the soul’s journey, “The High Destiny of the True Believer” was written by Baha’u’llah: “It is clear and evident that when the veils that conceal the realities of the manifestations of the Names and Attributes of God, nay of all created things visible or invisible, have been rent asunder, nothing except the Sign of God will remain — a sign which He, Himself, hath placed within these realities. This sign will endure as long as is the wish of the Lord thy God, the Lord of the heavens of the earth. If such be the blessings conferred on all created things, how superior must be the destiny of the true believer, whose existence and life are to be regarded as the originating purpose of all creation. Just as the conception of faith hath existed from the beginning that hath no beginning, and will endure till the end that hath no end, in like manner will the true believer eternally live and endure. His spirit will everlastingly circle round the Will of God. He will last as long as God, Himself, will last. He is revealed through the Revelation of God, and is hidden at His bidding. It is evident that the loftiest mansions in the Realm of Immortality have been ordained as the habitation of them that have truly believed in God and in His signs. Death can never invade that holy seat. Thus have we entrusted thee with the signs of Thy Lord, that thou mayest persevere in thy love for Him, and be of them that comprehend this truth” (Gleanings).
Susan Haines is a retired teacher and reading specialist who found the Baha’i faith as a teenager, traveling to a Baha’i Summer Institute, Green Acre, in Maine. Having lived in Frederick County for over 40 years, she serves as the Baha’i public information officer for the Baha’is of Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.