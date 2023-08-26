Susan Haines

Being dazzled by the news of the last several trips of NASA and SpaceX soaring into space, we have learned that for private citizens, humans ascending into space is now a reality and no longer a future dream. It seems there is a deep craving for many people to seek the world beyond the one in which we currently live.

However alluring these desires are, isn’t mankind’s ultimate goal to seek closeness to the next world, the world of God? What do we know about our lives when we shed our physical bodies? Many people who believe in God also believe that our souls live on.

