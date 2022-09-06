The detective-work part of buying a home has traditionally not extended to verifying the availability of basic utilities — but then broadband Internet became one of those basics.

And while high-speed connectivity now rates as a must-have, it has yet to reach will-get status.

Dwasserba
A friend in upstate PA just resided her house. The workers were Amish, so it took longer than mine. So we were talking last night about selling her gallery etc. First, I suggested she not turn her phone off at night, just said it to be silent except for specific phone numbers. She said she doesn’t know how to do much with her phone. And since she lives alone now on many acres, and she put down her deceased husband’s grieving German Shepherd, I asked if she keeps her car keys next to the bed to set off the alarm if she needs to? That really cracked her up. She keeps her keys in the car. Then she added, “citygirl!” for emphasis. This represents more people in the world than some can imagine.

