I called through your door,
“The mystics are gathering in the street. Come out!”
“Leave me alone. I’m sick.”
“I don’t care if you’re dead! Jesus is here, and he wants to resurrect somebody!”
— Rumi (13th-century Sufi poet)
The force at the heart of the Universe that bends toward justice and life is love. But fear keeps us trapped in injustice and death. As far as Jesus’ community of followers was concerned, as of the Sabbath, the powers of injustice and death had won. Such an outcome seems all too possible in the 21st century. Much of U.S. foreign, domestic and economic policy is grounded in violent ideology that is deaf to reality, even provable, measurable, physical realities.
We are in the third year of a pandemic in which 1 million Americans died. We are now on the brink of war that threatens civilization with nuclear annihilation. The current rate of greenhouse gas pollution is so high that Planet Earth has about 11 years left to avoid the worst damage from climate change.
Like Rumi’s demoralized friend, we are sick of all this. As the reading for Holy Saturday suggests, we may well wonder, “Who can bring a clean thing out of an unclean? No one can. … As waters fail from a lake, and a river wastes away and dries up, so mortals lie down and do not rise again” (Job 14:1-14). How can we skip blithely into Easter’s mystical happy ending?
The long haul to lasting peace is well known. The prophet Micah reminds us, “[God] has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” That’s the boring, unromantic, day-to-day work that we would like to just skip over. But we can’t. The foundation for justice is laid brick by brick, and just as you think it’s strong enough to support the whole house, somebody comes along and blows it up.
That’s the bad news.
Is there any good news?
Many church choirs will sing The Hallelujah Chorus from The Messiah by George Frideric Handel. I have it memorized. I have sung it all my life and will sing it again this Easter Sunday in the choir at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. The text is from Revelation 11:15: “Then the seventh angel blew his trumpet, and there were loud voices in heaven, saying, ‘The kingdom of this world has become the kingdom of our Lord and of his Christ, and he shall reign forever and ever. King of Kings and Lord of Lords! Hallelujah!’”
These words are a declaration of trust in Jesus’ teaching that the kingdom of God — of life, love and justice — is here and now, and all we have to do is step into it. These words from the writer of Revelation, long after Jesus’ death, fly in the face of the tyranny and oppression of ancient Rome. They fly in the face of the tyranny and oppression, the genocide and war crimes perpetrated by Russia and the supporters of authoritarian injustice in the world today. Jesus is Lord, not Putin or Orban or Governor DeSantis or the Abbott of Texas. The good news is that Jesus and others have shown us that we have the power to establish a just, peaceful, and sustainable world in the very face of the most gross crimes against humanity. The Apostle Paul realized in a flash of inspiration that such a world is already here. All we have to do is decide to join the struggle and make it manifest.
What we forget — whether we are singing or listening to Handel’s transformational chorus — is that unlike the legend of the empty tomb, nothing happens overnight. Jesus was teaching how to live in the shadow of imperial Roman oppression. As human history has reported over and over again, imperial oppression is not easily overthrown. Political leaders warn us that the war in Ukraine is likely to last for years, with a running insurgency that destabilizes whatever government or regime may in the short term appear to have won. Parties here in Frederick and nationwide threaten the lives of LGBTQ+ trans children; Black, indigenous and people of color are disrespected and ignored; “equity” is a foreign word to too many people caught in the traps of low-wages, high prices, inadequate education and the worst health care on the planet.
But wait.
“The mystics are gathering.” Even if you are dead, “Jesus is here and he wants to resurrect somebody.”
Resurrection does not mean walking zombie-like out of a tomb. Given a chance, Jesus resurrects us out of the realms of injustice and death into justice and life.
Sea Raven is a writer, musician and activist for social justice in the United Church of Christ and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. She holds a Doctor of Ministry in Creation Spirituality and has published a three-volume progressive commentary on the Revised Common Lectionary. She lives with her partner in Frederick, where both continue to make “good trouble.”
