This quick Swiss chard recipe incorporates the stems and the greens. It's a great side dish or can make a good filling or topping for pizza, a frittata, galette and more. You can use this same technique with beet greens, collards, kale and other sturdy greens. (When working with particularly tough stems, such as kale and collards, you might want to cook them with the garlic instead of adding with the greens.)
Storage: The greens can be refrigerated for up to five days or frozen for up to three months. Defrost and rewarm on the stove top or in the microwave.
