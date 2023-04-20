FOR THE NEWS-POST
Supporting Older Adults through Resources, aka SOAR, in partnership with the Frederick Aging Network Alliance and Frederick Community College, will offer the Senior Resource & Education Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 25.
This year’s event will be at the Frederick Community College Athletic Center at 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. There is no charge to attend; however, all participants must register at soarfrederick.org.
May is Older Americans Month, and in celebration, more than 50 community partners who serve seniors will be available, offering a well-rounded, interactive program featuring education and information.
Some of the topics that will be presented:
• Elder law
• Medicare
• Medicaid
• Activity and fitness
• Home safety
• Brain health
• Assisted living
• In-home services (primary care, therapy, home health/home care)
• Veterans’ benefits
• Senior move management/downsizing
Interpreters will be available to assist the ASL-speaking community.
A short program at 11 a.m. will feature County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, as well as commemoration of Memorial Day from U.S. Navy submarine veteran Rick Weldon, who is president of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. A panel discussion will follow at 11:30 a.m.
The fair is meant to be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions and take away resources. SOAR encourages seniors, caregivers, family members and professionals to register and attend.
Lunch will be available at 12:30 p.m. for $10, and free bingo games will follow lunch. Players can win prizes provided by vendors and presenters.
Frederick County has a rich history of connecting older adults with resources, allowing them to access health care providers and services, learning opportunities, assistance with care needs and information related to complex matters such as medical coverage, legal assistance and more.
“I’m blessed and pleased to be able to continue outreach and assistance through SOAR and the ANA,” said Leslie Schultz, founder and CEO of SOAR and current chair of the Aging Network Alliance (ANA).
The ANA meets monthly on the last Wednesday of the month, moving throughout the county to host sites that include care communities, offer in-home services, and advocate for access to information and care. Professionals in the senior services arena are invited to attend.
SOAR is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving Frederick County seniors.
