The Bible in the glass case has dog-eared pages, a worn cover and myriad notes and highlights. It’s a book that appears to have been well considered and digested. By all indications, its owner was in an intimate dialogue with the Word.

The Bible belonged to the performer Little Richard who at once tried to balance the sacred and the profane, his belief in God’s love and the church’s reprimand of his sexuality. It’s on display at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture as part of an exhibition that reminds visitors of the ways in which religion has fueled the creative spirit and stirred expansive thinking.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription