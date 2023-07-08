Guru Arjan Dev Ji.jpeg

Imagine sitting on a burning hot sheet while boiling hot sand is poured over your body. Imagine that this is being done because you are spreading love and oneness.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the Sikhs fifth spiritual teacher traveled and preached about Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s (Sikhs first spiritual teacher) message of God. He continued Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of “we are all equal, we are one.” But this didn’t sit well with those in control.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription