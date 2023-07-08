Imagine sitting on a burning hot sheet while boiling hot sand is poured over your body. Imagine that this is being done because you are spreading love and oneness.
Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the Sikhs fifth spiritual teacher traveled and preached about Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s (Sikhs first spiritual teacher) message of God. He continued Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of “we are all equal, we are one.” But this didn’t sit well with those in control.
At that time, the man in control was the Mughal Emperor Jahangir. Jahangir, which translates to “world-conqueror,” wanted to rule what was at that time Hindustan and make it an Islamic State. In order to do so, he was eager to finish off the growing number of Sikhs. Hindus at the time joined Jahangir and vowed to help him deplete Sikhs and kill Guru Arjan Dev Ji to save themselves. And so, in 1606, Guru Arjan Dev Ji was arrested and tortured for five days, for he “sowed the seed of martyrdom.” In 1606, there were five days of torture.
Fast forward to June 1984. Imagine going to the holiest place of worship to honor the martyrdom of your spiritual teacher and upon arriving, you are locked in. No food or water. And then the unthinkable happens: grenades explode around you, bullets zip past you, bodies drop at every angle, the floor becomes flooded with blood, the most holiest shrine destroyed right before your eyes. In your mind, you entered the holiest place in the world, but heaven on earth just became hell. This is what happened in June 1984. Another five days of torture.
Data records estimate that up to 10,000 Sikh pilgrims went to Sri Harmandir Sahib, to the western world, The Golden Temple, to pay respect and honor the life of Guru Arjan Dev Ji. Sikhs remember the five days of torture that he went through to preserve freedom of religion and the right to preach about God and oneness. But all along, the Indian government, under the rule of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was plotting Operation Blue Star. Gandhi’s reasoning was to eliminate Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale. Why? Indira Gandhi claims that Sant Bhindrawale was a terrorist and was a threat to the Indian nation.
On June 1, once the thousands of Sikhs entered the Harmandir Sahib, the Indian army was sent to surround and seal the house of worship. Up to 70,000 troops were sent to kill one man during the honoring of Guru Arjan Dev Ji, who spoke up to injustice.
Media was blocked out. Humanitarian aid was forbidden inside Punjab. The borders were shut, not allowing anyone inside nor allowing anyone to leave. Up to 90 other gurdwaras (Sikh houses of worship) were overtaken by the Indian army, where many more Sikhs were tortured, killed or arrested. It was never about one man; if it had been, why were other Sikhs and gurdwaras targeted? Every Sikh in Punjab became a victim of five days of torture.
The climate of Punjab, India, it is extremely hot in June. The Indian army did not permit food or water to go in the Harmandir Sahib. Women, children and elderly were left in unbearable heat, surrounded by dead bodies, with no food or water. All they did was come to the holiest place of worship to honor their spiritual teacher, but it became five days of torture.
On the fifth day, after killing all who were inside the complex and arresting the ones who did not die, the Indian army entered and stuck the Indian flag in the complex to symbolize their victory. They assassinated Bhindrawale. G. Kaur stated, “The most disturbing thing about the entire operation was that a whole mass of men, women and children were ordered to be killed merely on the suspicion that some terrorists were operating from the Golden Temple and other gurdwaras.”
The army was ordered to load bodies and cremate them before anyone could keep count. Then they burned the resource library located in Sri Harmandir Sahib, in which handwritten scriptures of the 10 Sikh gurus and other spiritual teachers were kept, along with other historical books. They were after one man, not a library, right?
Indira Gandhi began preparation of Operation Blue Star in 1982. She also was well aware that every June, thousands of Sikh pilgrims gather at the Sri Harmander Sahib and other gurdwaras throughout Punjab to pay respect and reflect on Guru Arjan Dev Ji. She was also very cognizant of the fact that Bhindrawale was speaking up to injustices created and executed by Indra Gandhi and her government.
Operation Blue Star was not a single operation. It was the start of mass genocide of Sikhs in India. The five days of torture were not enough. She was committed to creating everlasting torture of Sikhs in India, even today. It is estimated that outside of Harmandir Sahib, some 50,000 Sikhs, mostly men between the ages of 15 and 35, were kidnapped and never heard of post-Operation Blue Star. It was also found that the army was ordered to rape women and young girls, in hopes of impregnating them so their genes would change. This led to the Widows Colony, an area in New Delhi comprised of women who were raped in 1984.
Freedom of religion has never come easy. Regardless of what faith you come from, preaching about God and oneness is oftentimes one of the most challenging areas of discussion. Guru Arjan Dev Ji, in 1606, knew that he had to sacrifice his life. He could have given in and converted as Jahangir wanted, but instead he stood his ground. His life is very symbolic and is embedded in the morals and values of every Sikh.
Sant Jarnal Singh Bhindrawale, a freedom fighter in the modern era, realized that if someone didn’t speak up, the lives of Sikhs would only get worse. He was not a physical threat to anyone in India. He had a voice that woke up Sikhs to the injustices being done by Prime Minister Indra Gandhi and her government. He was a symbol of hope that ended up being the very needle that pricked Gandhi. It was the simple thought of Sikhs actually having a voice that prompted her to do the unthinkable. She knew the history of five days of torture from 1606, and she repeated it again in 1984, this time extending that torture to today.
Reddy of the Sikh Research Institute stated, “Operation Blue Star will go down in history as one of the biggest massacres of unarmed civilians by the organized military force of a nation.” The rights of every Sikh in India began to dwindle away after the five days of torture in 1984.
Simarjeet Kaur is a graduate of Hood College and an English as a Second Language teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools. She is the author of the Simran and Sehaj book series that is geared toward raising awareness for the Sikh community and creating more multicultural books for classrooms across the U.S.
