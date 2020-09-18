While piloting a small aircraft down from about 7,000 feet toward a small airport in northern Georgia, Brenda Tibbs and co-pilot Tim Lanigan felt their plane swaying ever so slightly.
The two looked at each other quizzically and glanced over their shoulders to the back of the cabin to see what was making the plane shake.
It wasn’t turbulence or some mechanical issue — it was their 35-pound passenger.
Pistachio, a critically-endangered female Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, rode in a gray plastic crate. She was apparently grumpy.
“I’m pretty sure she wanted to bite us,” Tibbs said.
Tibbs, who lives in Knoxville and owns Bravo Flight Training in Frederick, had volunteered to fly to Florida, pick up Pistachio and transport her to a new home at the Brookfield Zoo outside Chicago; a trip that would require two refueling stops along the way.
The matter of how to transport Pistachio was left to Turtles Fly Too, a 501©(3) nonprofit volunteer organization that recruits pilots to volunteer not just their time, but also their plane and fuel costs to shuttle sea turtles around the country when needed.
In February, Tibbs flew to Florida for a Turtles Fly Too fly-in event to meet representatives of the organization.
Seven months after meeting Leslie Weinstein, the president of Turtles Fly Too, Tibbs saw an announcement saying a pilot was needed to fly a turtle from Florida to Chicago — an opportunity she didn’t balk at.
“I was so excited,” she said. “I was going to do anything to make it happen.”
Just hours after volunteering, Tibbs received a call from Weinstein.
“I’ve got a turtle for you,” she recalled Weinstein saying.
“It’s hard for a small business owner to take a couple days off of work ... impromptu like that,” she said. “I have my own family obligations. But when I got the call, I knew I was going to drop everything to make it happen.”
At approximately 13 years old, Pistachio is a member of a sea turtle family that is among the smallest and is also the most rare in the world.
In 2012, Pistachio was injured by a boat off the coast of Cedar Key, Florida, which sits on the Gulf of Mexico.
Veterinarians determined at the time that Pistachio’s injuries were too great for the turtle to survive back in the wild.
After spending much of the last decade at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa, Florida, Pistachio was to be sent to a new home in suburban Chicago, at a facility where she would have a larger tank.
Weinstein started Turtles Fly Too in 2014, born out of a need for a network of pilots willing to donate their services to transport sea turtles to rehabilitation facilities in various parts of the country.
Weinstein, who serves on the development board of the Archie Carr Center for Sea Turtle Research at University of Florida, turned to his contacts in the aviation industry to establish services he said were desperately needed.
“When it comes down to it, we’re the ambulance service,” Weinstein said. “We’re the only ones doing this.”
Turtles Fly Too is the only organization authorized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to transport such endangered animals, according to Weinstein.
The cost of the flights covered by the volunteer pilots is not insignificant.
Tibbs said the trip to pick up Pistachio and deliver her to Chicago — which her flight training school paid for — cost about $4,500, including overnight stays in Florida and Chicago.
“Worth every dime,” she said Wednesday, standing outside a hangar at Frederick Municipal Airport.
In addition to experiencing what Tibbs described as a dream come true, she was also given a decal of the Turtles Fly Too logo, which now adorns the plane she rents and used to fly Pistachio.
The Brookfield Zoo, Pistachio’s new home, had been searching for a sea turtle to add to an exhibit it felt would be a perfect fit, according to Andy Snider, Brookfield’s curator of Herps and Aquatics.
Snider said the zoo staff immediately fell in love with the injured turtle.
“She is not only welcome, but she’s going to be a loved part of our permanent collection for a long time,” he said.
Turtles Fly Too has about 300 pilots on its roster of volunteers, but Weinstein said the group is looking to muster additional pilots to the cause.
The group has also branched out to transport other types of endangered species in need of relocation.
“Just last night I got a call from up in Alaska that they have some sea otters up there that cannot be released,” he said. “And they need to be transported to Southern California.”
Weinstein added that the network of pilots has also organized humanitarian missions in addition to the wildlife flights.
In the wake of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Dorian last year in the Bahamas, flights were organized to bring in medical personnel and supplies and to evacuate patients.
Lanigan, the co-pilot on the flight, shared in not only the flying duties but also using a spray bottle to keep Pistachio wet.
When he and Tibbs arrived at Brookfield to deliver Pistachio, the two received a behind-the-scenes tour of the aquatic facility, which is currently closed to the public.
“You can tell when they released her into the water she was really happy,” Lanigan said.
“[To] see her go into the water ... and then to actually see her in her environment was incredible,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.