During the Christmas season, we are reminded of the good in others as well as the needs of others, as we give and receive gifts of love, goodies and kind words of gratitude.
This season brings extra opportunities to unite with our community to help those who are struggling emotionally, financially and with serious health issues.
This time of year, we cherish the Christmas story of the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ, and the joy and peace he brought to all. Mary and Joseph pleaded with many inn keepers who said that they had no room in the inn before they found the one innkeeper who would take time to listen and help.
Are we so overwhelmed and overbooked with the commercial aspects of the holidays with shopping and festivities that we overlook those who are hesitantly knocking on our doors and asking if we have room in our hearts to let them in and help them rise above their circumstances, or help them to feel joy and hope again for the new year? How can we lift, help and brighten the days of those who we can see are struggling and suffering in silence? How can we lift, help and brighten the days of those who may seem distant and unwilling to let us in to help?
If we take a minute to focus on how the savior lived his life, we will see clearly how Christ, even among the multitudes, always focused on the one. As he traveled through the streets, into homes, on boats and in fields, he had the ability to understand what each person he met needed and was able to minister specifically to each one.
My invitation to you is to find ways to minister as he did to others who are outside of your social circle this Christmas season. What does it mean to minister? Ministering is learning of and attending to others’ needs. It is doing the Lord’s work. When we minister, we are representing Jesus Christ and acting as His agents to watch over, lift, and strengthen those around us. The ways in which we can love and minister to one another are limitless. Every child of God is unique; therefore, effective ministering must be highly individualized. What works for one may not work for another. Jean B. Bingham said, “Sometimes we think we have to do something grand and heroic to ‘count’ as serving our neighbors. Yet simple acts of service can have profound effects on others — as well as on ourselves.”
How do we start? First, we need to get to know these individuals and their families. Reach out to them in person, by phone, text message or social media or even with a letter. We need to take time to listen and ask questions to learn about their lives, relationships, and circumstances. Most people love to share what brings them joy as well as appreciate a listening ear to what burdens they are carrying in life now. Become a friend by letting them know that you care. Make the effort to be the kind of friend that they need. What resources can you supply or research within our community to help them meet their physical, emotional, and social needs? Your interest, friendship and help provide them with hope and peace during this difficult time. Pray for them. Pray for guidance of how to help as the Savior would help if he was here. Share your favorite scripture verses, and hymns or music that fill your heart and soul with hope to move forward In faith. As Jeffrey R. Holland stated, “May we labor side by side with the Lord of the vineyard, giving the God and Father of us all a helping hand with His staggering task of answering prayers, providing comfort, drying tears and strengthening feeble knees.”
Taking time to serve, to minister to the one, as our savior did, can make all the difference not only to the individual we are serving, but to our own souls. The Lord has said, “Remember, the worth of souls is great in the sight of God” (Doctrine & Covenants 18:10).
Service to others brings true peace and feelings of joy to those we serve and to ourselves. The scriptures further teach us that “when ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God” (Mosiah 2:17).
My hope is that as we minister to and serve the one, we will find the meaning behind the Christmas season, the meaning behind Christ’s birth, and the understanding our Heavenly Father needs us to gain on how to become more like him.
Chris Safsten is president of the Frederick Maryland Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Safsten’s occupation is management consulting, and he enjoys spending time with his wonderful wife, Jennifer, and their five children and two new grandchildren.
