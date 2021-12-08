The most wonderful time of the year is here, so bundle up and join friends and family to get into the holiday spirit.
Last year, celebrations had to be virtual, so I plan to indulge in all the activities my calendar can hold. There are endless options starting with Candlelight Tours at the Seton Shrine and ending with the Houses of Worship tour on Dec. 26.
Meanwhile, you might be searching for some creative gift ideas. Consider a food theme which offers so many possibilities and might be the catalyst for a career as a chef, food chemist, recipe developer, maybe even a registered dietitian nutritionist. People have inquired why I chose nutrition as a career, and I believe my grandparents’ food customs and religious beliefs had a huge influence. It made me aware of hunger in the world and of moderation.
Food is such a powerful memory of family stories.
Here are suggestions to get your ideas flowing:
• Go to the fabric store and buy some beautiful fabric to make aprons. If you are not comfortable sewing them, purchase them at a craft store. Local companies will imprint their names to encourage everyone to get into the kitchen.
• Purchase a children’s cookbook. My first one was Betty Crocker’s New Boys and Girls Cookbook received at the age of 10 from my grandmother. I still recall the yummy treats I made — not especially nutritious but sweet and tasty.
• Give them an Easy Bake Oven. Created in 1963, it was a favorite toy of mine, and I made sure we had one in our household full of boys. My son Alex, the primary cook in his family, remembers using it.
• Make a video of yourself creating family favorites in the kitchen. A gift money can’t buy! What I would give to see my sweet Big Mama make biscuits on her wood stove. Imagine future generations seeing you create family delicacies.
• Give the children’s book “How to Make an Apple Pie and See the World,” by Marjorie Priceman and placemats imprinted with a world map. This fun, silly book takes readers around the globe to gather ingredients for an apple pie. For the adventurous, you could give them a suitcase. For the person who enjoys staying close to home, buy them a baking dish.
• Rummage through grandma’s cookbooks and see what treasures you can find. I did this and found “Hay Springs Community Cookbook,” published in 1937, given to my mother-in-law from her mother. It includes recipes from homesteading families in Nebraska who settled the land in the 1800s. What joy it will be to pass on recipes from a great-great grandmother to the next generation.
• Make a family cookbook and have all members contribute. So very often the cooks’ secrets are stored in their creative mind and no one can even begin to replicate them. If the recipe isn’t recorded, it might be lost. There are blank recipe books you can purchase to make the process easy. We all imagine family will be with us for years to come, but time (and pandemics) prove we do not have forever.
• Ask a new family member to bring a treasured dish from their family of origin. Brittany, my daughter-in-law, always brings the pumpkin pie, created by her deceased Grandmother Jean from Ohio. It’s delicious and a must-have at the Rhoades holiday table. The recipe is a secret; otherwise, I would include it now.
• Brittany was raised to always bring a dish to share. This is how we discovered the fabulous pumpkin pie. Think about what dish your family would like to share. In this world of division, we need more love and sharing. Her mother, Teresa, made a point of making pies for her children to share with other families to contribute to the meal. What a beautiful tradition to pass on to your children.
• Teach your grandchildren or nieces and nephews how to create ethnic recipes from your family lineage. Pat, a close friend, makes the Italian cookies pizzelles and biscotti, which her mother taught her how to bake. She makes kolachy cookies for her husband’s family, who is of Czechoslovakia decent.
• For a present, give cooking lessons, either on Zoom or in-person. There are lots of options — The Kitchen Studio, Frederick County Parks and Recreation, Frederick Community College, the Common Market, sur la table.
I close this listening to Immanuel, by composer Tony Anderson, which puts me into a holy space, remembering the real meaning of Christmas. This is my very last article, as I am retiring at the end of this year. My years in Frederick County, which began in 2004, have truly been unforgettable.
Within the first month of working in this community, I could tell I had arrived at a very special place. People and organizations really do collaborate to serve the citizens in the county. I plan to stay involved as a Master Gardener volunteer and hope to see you out and about.
My last piece of nutrition advice is to always be open to a new food experience. It might be the best thing you have ever tasted! Support local farms and restaurants that make Frederick a magical place. I will do my part by regularly ordering the most delicious dessert I have ever tasted, Coconut Pound Cake at Monocacy Crossing. Life is short, so eat desert first. Godspeed!
Deborah Rhoades, MA, RD, FAND, is a licensed Registered Dietitian, Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition Dietetics, and Extension Educator in Family and Consumer Sciences.
