The scene in “The Wizard of Oz” when Dorothy steps out of her black-and-white house into the Technicolor world of the yellow brick road is one of the most breathtaking movie moments I’ve ever seen. The air catches in my throat, and I’m awestruck no matter how many times I have watched it.
That’s exactly how I feel about this year’s holiday cookie section. Seeing them all together for the first time at our photo shoot, as you do here, I got more than a little choked up. The colors, the joy, the love that our team and contributors put into it all — it was like stepping out of the shadows and into a rainbow.
These cookies helped buoy our spirits even as the world around us continued to be shaken by the ongoing pandemic, natural disasters and social unrest. Again, we retreated to our kitchens as a balm. We tested, we tasted. We delivered cookies and developed a relay system all over the area, sharing both the workload and fruits of our labor.
We deliberately cast a wider net — stretching far beyond our little corner of the globe — when recruiting recipe developers. We reached out to chefs, bloggers and authors from all over the country and in a few international locales as well. The only true objective: notching another dozen outstanding recipes for our ever-expanding archive of holiday treats.
Saltine S’moresActive time: 1 hour | Total time: 3 hours, including chilling time
Servings: Sixteen 2-inch squares
This recipe is inspired by saltines or matzoh topped with melted chocolate chips and (sometimes) toffee. Saltine s’mores takes the core elements a step above, transforming chalky melted chocolate into glossy chocolate ganache and introducing homemade marshmallow fluff to the equation.
Emily Nejad likes to refer to this recipe as “dessert lasagna,” which is a useful way to think about the assembly of this treat as you build the layers. We found assembly easiest in an 8-inch square pan with straight sides that was at least 2 inches deep.
The marshmallow fluff does not use gelatin, making this recipe vegetarian and kosher. We don’t recommend using store-bought fluff. In a test, we found it was too soft and sticky to hold its shape, as well as overly sweet.
Storage Notes: The s’mores can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week, as can any leftover fluff (you may need to whip it again to reach full volume). Store in the freezer for up to 1 month.
NOTE: If you are concerned about the risk of salmonella from not fully cooked egg whites, buy pasteurized egg whites, such as Organic Valley, Bob Evans or Davidson’s brand. To get the necessary volume, you will need to increase the amount of whites by about 1/4 cup (about 60 grams, the equivalent of 2 whites), for a total weight of about 150 grams. Bring the whites to room temperature and note they can take as long as 15 minutes to reach soft peaks — that is, almost hold their shape but still flop over at the top.
INGREDIENTS
3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated sugar
3/4 cup (180 milliliters/255 grams) corn syrup
1/3 cup (80 milliliters/80 grams) water
3 large egg whites (90 grams) (see NOTE)
1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
11 1/2 ounces (1 bag) milk chocolate chips
3/4 cup heavy cream
64 saltines (from 2 sleeves)
1/2 cup finely chopped unsalted peanuts, raw or toasted
Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling
Sprinkles, for decorating
DIRECTIONS
In a medium saucepan, stir together the sugar, corn syrup and water until combined. Attach a digital or candy thermometer with a clip to the side of the pot, ensuring the tip is submerged. Turn the heat to medium-high and leave the mixture undisturbed from this point on — stirring it will create pesky sugar crystals.
While your sugar syrup heats, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine the egg whites and cream of tartar.
The sugar mixture will probably reach around 200 degrees relatively quickly and then slowly creep toward 225 degrees. When the syrup is just about at 225 degrees, start whipping the egg whites at medium-high speed to soft peaks, 4 to 5 minutes. (Pull the attachment out of the bowl, invert it and look at the whites attached to it. You should see the whites almost hold their shape, but still flop over at the top.) Keep an eye on the egg whites, and be sure not to over mix. You should be at soft peaks as the sugar mixture reaches 240 degrees.
When the mixture hits 240 degrees, remove the saucepan from the heat, turn the mixer to medium and get ready to pour: You’re aiming to pour the mixture in the sweet spot between the whisk and the side of the bowl. Slowly and carefully pour the sugar syrup into the whites in a steady stream (it’s OK if the attachment flings some of the mixture to the sides of the bowl, but don’t pour the mixture onto the metal), then increase the mixer speed to medium-high and whip for 8 minutes, adding the vanilla in the last minute or so. The fluff should be soft, thick and glossy and stretch a bit like saltwater taffy when it’s ready. Transfer to a large piping bag or gallon zip-top bag with the corner snipped (you may need to work in two batches of the fluff so it all fits in the bag).
While your marshmallow fluff is whipping, make the ganache. Place the chocolate chips in a medium bowl. Pour the heavy cream into a microwave-safe glass measuring cup and heat for 1 1/2 to 3 minutes, until hot. Keep an eye on it, as you don’t want it to bubble over.
Pour the heated cream over the chocolate and let sit for 1 minute before slowly stirring smooth. It may look like it’s not going to come together, but it will as you keep stirring.
Line an 8-inch square pan with crisscrossed sheets of parchment or wax paper that have plenty of overhang on all sides.
Line the bottom of the pan with 16 saltines (four rows of four). Then, pipe tidy lines of marshmallow fluff over the saltines. If you want to be precise, use about 250 grams of fluff. Add a second layer of saltines, then pour half of the ganache (also about 250 grams) into the pan and spread it over the saltines using the back of a spoon. Add half the chopped peanuts, plus some flaky sea salt. Top with a third layer of saltines and follow with the last layer of marshmallow fluff, followed by your final layer of saltines. Pour the rest of the ganache into the pan and top with the remaining peanuts and more flaky sea salt. Top with your choice of festive sprinkles.
Freeze in the pan for at least 3 hours. Remove the s’mores slab from the pan by using the paper overhang as handles. Unwrap to reveal the layers, and cut into 16 saltine-sized servings (2-inch squares). Eat right away and/or leave them uncovered at room temperature for a few hours to let the marshmallow fluff dry out a bit and stiffen so they more resemble a candy bar. For longer-term storage, transfer to an airtight container to keep at room temperature or in the freezer.Nutrition information per 2-inch square | Calories: 292; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 172 mg; Carbohydrates: 45 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 28 g; Protein: 3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Emily Nejad of Bon Vivant Cakes in Chicago.
White Chocolate, Rosemary and Almond BiscottiActive time: 1 hour | Total time: 2 hours 55 minutes
Servings: 36 biscotti
These are my ideal biscotti. They’re full of intrigue, in flavor, texture and tone.
The best part about them is the white chocolate, which takes on a deep and sweet caramelized flavor during baking. It pairs wonderfully with the nuts, herbs and bright peel, too, making them very, very moreish.
They’ll keep well for a while, about two weeks . . . if they last that long.
Storage Notes: The biscotti can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks, or frozen for up to 1 month.
INGREDIENTS
2/3 cup whole blanched almonds (may substitute slivered almonds)
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
1 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest (from 1 orange)
11 tablespoons (1 stick plus 3 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature
3 large eggs, at room temperature, plus 1 large egg white, lightly beaten
4 ounces (or 2/3 cup) chopped white chocolate or white chocolate chips
1/2 cup chopped candied citrus peel, such as orange
Demerara sugar or sparkling sugar, for sprinkling
DIRECTIONS
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
Arrange the almonds on a small, rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes, until fragrant and lightly browned, shaking halfway through. Transfer to a plate or cutting board, let cool completely and then chop. (If using slivered almonds, they will toast faster — start checking at 6 or 7 minutes. You can leave them as is or coarsely chop.) Alternatively, you can toast the nuts in a dry skillet over low heat.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, rosemary and salt.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, add the sugar and orange zest and beat on medium speed until very fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the butter and beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition, and scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl in between. Reduce the speed to low, add the flour mixture and mix until incorporated. Mix in the chocolate, citrus peel and almonds until evenly distributed.
Scrape the sticky dough onto the prepared baking sheet and divide into three even portions, patting each into a rough log shape. Cover and refrigerate until firm, 1 hour.
Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line another large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
Lightly flour your work surface and transfer the chilled dough onto it; lightly dust the top of the dough with more flour. Shape each piece into a log about 4 inches (10 centimeters) wide and 1/2-inch (1 1/3 centimeters) thick, dusting as needed to prevent sticking. Divide the logs between the lined baking sheets (replacing or wiping clean the parchment or silicone mat on the first pan, if needed) leaving a few inches of space between the logs on the sheet holding two.
Use a pastry brush to brush the tops with the beaten egg white, then sprinkle with demerara or sparkling sugar.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until just firm and golden, rotating the pans from top to bottom and front to back halfway through. Let the logs cool on the pans for 10 minutes, then transfer to a cutting board. Using a sharp serrated knife, slice into 1/2-inch (1 1/3-centimeter) thick pieces. Set them onto the sheet, cut side facing up, then return to the oven. Continue to bake for an additional 12 to 18 minutes, rotating from top to bottom and front to back halfway through, until golden brown all over.
Let the biscotti cool on the pans for a few minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before serving or storing.
Nutrition information per biscotti | Calories: 136; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 26 mg; Sodium: 64 mg; Carbohydrates: 18 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Thalia Ho, author of “Wild Sweetness: Recipes Inspired by Nature” (Harper Design, 2021).
Tamarind Mantecadito Cookies
Active time: 30 minutes | Total time: 50 minutes, plus about 2 hours to let the icing set
Servings: 18 to 20 cookies
In the Dominican Republic, people love mantecaditos, a simple sugar cookie often dusted with azucar en polvo (confectioners’ sugar). For this recipe, I take this beloved delicate cookie and infuse it with a little bit of nutmeg and sweet-sour tamarind flavor. You won’t believe how simple and delicious the end result is.
Once you perfect this recipe, feel free to substitute in different sour combinations for a medley of cookie flavors (lime, star fruit, passion fruit, etc.).
Make Ahead: The logs of cookie dough can be tightly wrapped and refrigerated for up to 3 days, or frozen for 3 months.
Storage Notes: Iced cookies can be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to 2 weeks (without icing, cookies can be stored for up to 3 weeks). The icing can also be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Where to Buy: Frozen tamarind pulp, different from tamarind paste or puree, can be found at international or Latin markets.
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE COOKIES
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
1 cup unsifted confectioners’ sugar
FOR THE ICING
3/4 cup unsifted confectioners’ sugar, plus more as needed
1 to 2 tablespoons frozen tamarind pulp (see headnote)
Edible gold leaf, for decorating (optional)
Dried or fresh edible flowers, for decorating (optional; use dried for longer shelf life)
DIRECTIONS
Make the cookies: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and nutmeg until combined.
In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and handheld mixer, beat the butter and confectioners’ sugar on medium speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until just combined, stopping the mixer and scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl to make sure all the ingredients are evenly mixed. The dough will be sticky.
Lay a roughly 13-by-18-inch piece of wax paper on your countertop and scrape the dough onto it, forming it into rough log. Cover it with a second sheet of wax paper and, using your hands, shape and roll the dough until it’s a round log 1 3/4 to 2 inches in diameter. Refrigerate the wrapped dough for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the log is firm. Midway through the chilling, roll the log on the countertop for a smoother, rounder exterior.
Once firm, unwrap the dough and slice it into 1/2-inch-thick rounds. Arrange on the prepared baking sheets in 3 rows of 4.
Bake one sheet at a time (keep the other sheet in the refrigerator) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cookies appear slightly golden on the bottom; a shorter bake time will result in softer cookies. Remove from the oven and let cool briefly on the baking sheet, then transfer to a wire rack and cool completely before decorating.
Make the icing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the confectioners’ sugar and 1 tablespoon of the tamarind pulp. Gradually add more of the tamarind, 1 teaspoon at a time, until you achieve the desired texture and flavor — adding more liquid for a thin glaze and less for sturdy icing best used for piping. (If you add too much tamarind, add a little more confectioners’ sugar to thicken the icing.) Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a decorating tip or a plastic zip-top bag with one corner cut off.
Once your cookies are at room temperature, decorate or drizzle with the icing in whatever pattern you choose, and garnish with the edible gold leaf and edible flowers, if using. Let the icing set, about 2 hours, before eating.
NOTE: If you prefer a more pronounced tamarind flavor, instead of piping the icing you can spread it using a small offset spatula. Be sure to multiply the icing ingredient quantities by 1 1/2 to ensure you have enough icing for the entire batch of cookies.
Nutrition information per cookie, based on 20 | Calories: 175; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 24 mg; Sodium: 89 mg; Carbohydrates: 22 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From pastry chef Paola Velez of Small Orchids Inc.
Red Velvet Santa Hat CookiesActive time: 1 hour 10 minutes | Total time: 2 hours 15 minutes
Servings: 36 to 54 cookies, depending on the cutter
Cookbook author Vallery Lomas channels the spirit of red velvet cake in these festive cookies. They can also be made in the shape of candy canes, Christmas stockings or whatever your favorite cookie-cutter shapes are. The yield will vary depending on the size and shape of your cookie cutter.
Red gel food coloring is more concentrated than liquid food coloring; but liquid food coloring can be used (the color will not be as bright).
Active time: 1 hour 10 mins; Total time: 2 hours 15 mins
MAKE AHEAD: The wrapped disk of dough can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
The finished cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days, or frozen for up to 1 month.
INGREDIENTS
3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
1/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
1/3 cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/3 cups granulated sugar
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 large eggs, at room temperature
1 tablespoon red gel food coloring (see headnote)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 ounces white chocolate, finely chopped
DIRECTIONS
Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. (You may need a third or may need to re-use one, depending on how many cookies you end up with.)
In a large bowl, combine the flour and salt. Sift in the cocoa powder and baking soda, then whisk the dry ingredients together to aerate and combine.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a handheld mixer and a large bowl, combine the sugar and butter and mix on low speed for 1 minute, then increase to medium and beat until light and fluffy, an additional 2 to 3 minutes.
Stop the mixer and use a flexible spatula to scrape down the bottom and sides of the bowl and the paddle attachment. Still on medium speed, add the eggs, one at a time, ensuring each is thoroughly incorporated before adding the next, scraping the bottom and sides of the bowl as needed. Add the food coloring and vanilla extract, and mix until the red dye is evenly dispersed.
Reduce the speed to low. Spoon in the flour mixture and mix until a dough forms and the batter is just combined. (If there are bits of flour at the bottom of the bowl, use a large, sturdy spatula to incorporate any remaining flour by hand.)
Lightly flour your work surface. Scrape the dough onto the work surface and gather the dough into a disk. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 3 days.
When ready to bake, lightly re-flour your work surface. Roll out the cookie dough to 1/4- to 1/2-inch thickness. Using floured cookie cutters, cut out cookies, then transfer them to the prepared baking sheets, spaced 1 inch apart (they will not spread much). Reroll any scraps and repeat. Freeze the cookies for 15 minutes. (If your freezer is tight on space, you can freeze and then bake one sheet at a time, on the middle rack, or you can more tightly pack them on one sheet to freeze and then divide among multiple pans for baking.)
While the cookies are chilling, position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Bake the chilled cookies for 10 to 11 minutes, or until they are mostly dry to the touch but appear slightly puffed with crisp-looking edges, rotating from top to bottom and front to back halfway through. Remove from the oven, let cool for a few minutes, then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
Set a heatproof bowl over a pan with a few inches of simmering water, ensuring the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Add the white chocolate and stir occasionally until melted and smooth. Spoon the melted chocolate along the bottom and tops of the cookies to mimic the white fur of Santa’s hat (or decorate to suit whatever shape you’ve chosen). You can swirl with the spoon or a toothpick for extra texture. Return the bowl to the double-boiler if the chocolate starts to seize up, or sit the bowl in a larger bowl of tepid water to keep it fluid. Let the chocolate set on the cookies, about 5 minutes, before serving or storing.Nutrition information per cookie, based on 54 | Calories: 91; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 17 mg; Sodium: 27 mg; Carbohydrates: 12 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Vallery Lomas, author of “Life Is What You Bake It” (Clarkson Potter, 2021).
Candied Sweet Potato and Toasted Walnut CookiesActive time: 40 minutes | Total time: 1 hour 25 minutes
Servings: 27 cookies
When I think of the holidays, I think of sweet potatoes. Particularly, the jewel variety, with the rich orange flesh and copper skin. They were a mainstay around our family’s home when I was growing up. My great-grandmother used to oil them, wrap them in aluminum foil, and keep them on top of the kitchen stove for a quick snack, pulling back the foil and peeling back the skin, much like you would eat a banana.
It wasn’t uncommon for a pot of candied sweet potatoes or sweet potato pies to be present at any lunch or dinner meal. I recollect grabbing a piece of pie as soon as I walked into the house, and more often than not, no fork or spoon were required. So, it felt like a no-brainer that I would create a cookie that reminded me of the holidays while also sneaking a root vegetable into a nostalgic dessert such as cookies.
NOTE: If you have two baking sheets, you can alternate them for baking, using one of the sheets to bake the first and third batches. Make sure the baking sheet has completely cooled before reusing.
The dough can be portioned and refrigerated in an airtight container or bag for up to 2 weeks or frozen for up to 1 month. If freezing, place on a baking sheet to freeze completely before transferring to a container. The glazed sweet potatoes can be refrigerated for up to 1 week before you make the dough.
The baked cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days at room temperature, or frozen for up to 1 month.
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE SWEET POTATOES
12 ounces sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch dice
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons honey
FOR THE COOKIES
2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts, divided
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing the pans
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
1 1/2 cups packed dark brown sugar
2/3 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs, at room temperature
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
FOR THE ICING
3/4 cup unsifted confectioners’ sugar
1/2 cup milk or heavy cream
4 teaspoons ground cinnamon, preferably Saigon
2 teaspoons maple syrup, honey or light corn syrup
DIRECTIONS
Make the sweet potatoes: In a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat, combine the sweet potatoes and olive oil. Cook, stirring frequently, until the sweet potatoes are tender but not mushy (you should still be able to identify each cube), 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in the honey and cook until the honey reduces and glazes the sweet potatoes, about 2 minutes. (Be careful not to let them brown, as they will burn quickly once that starts to happen.) Transfer to a plate and let cool completely. The sweet potato cubes should look like shiny little jewels.
Make the cookies: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Place the chopped walnuts on a rimmed baking sheet and toast for 8 to 10 minutes or until fragrantly nutty, shaking the pan halfway through. Transfer to a bowl or plate and let cool completely; turn off the oven. (Alternatively, you may toast the nuts on the stovetop in a dry skillet over low heat.)
Grease 3 large, rimmed baking sheets with butter (see NOTE).
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt until thoroughly combined.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, combine the butter and brown and granulated sugars. Starting the mixer on low speed and gradually increasing to medium, beat just until smooth and slightly paler in color. (The mixture does not need to be light and fluffy.) Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Still on medium speed, add the eggs one at a time, ensuring each is completely incorporated before adding the next. Beat in the vanilla and almond extracts. Scrape down the bowl again. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the flour mixture 1/4 cup at a time, then add the glazed sweet potatoes and 1 cup of the toasted walnuts, mixing just until combined, to avoid overworking the dough. Give the dough one last stir by hand using a flexible spatula to ensure everything is incorporated.
Using a No. 20 disher or tablespoon measure, scoop out heaping 3-tablespoon portions of dough, each weighing around 60 grams (2 ounces), and form them into 1 1/2-inch balls. Arrange them on one of the baking sheets, positioning them tightly so they all fit, cover with parchment paper and refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours.
When ready to bake, position the rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Transfer a third of the dough balls to one of the other two baking sheets, arranging them in 3 rows of 3, and return the remaining dough balls to the refrigerator. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until the cookies are brown and firm on the edges but still give a little when pressed in the center. They should spread to about 3 3/4 to 4 inches in diameter. Immediately transfer the cookies to a cooling rack and press a few walnuts from the remaining 1 cup of nuts onto each cookie. Repeat with the remaining dough balls and baking sheets, baking one sheet at a time. Let the cookies cool completely.
Make the icing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the confectioners’ sugar, milk or cream, cinnamon and maple syrup until smooth with no visible lumps of sugar. Pour the icing into a piping bag, or use a zip-top plastic bag and cut a small hole at the corner. Drizzle the icing back and forth across the cookies to create a zigzag pattern, or make a spiral or other pattern of your choice. Serve, or allow the icing to harden for 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
Nutrition information per cookie, using milk | Calories: 272; Total Fat: 14 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 32 mg; Sodium: 118 mg; Carbohydrates: 37 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 23 g; Protein: 4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from chef Charles Hunter III of the Salted Table blog and catering in Nashville, Tenn.
Fig and Ginger Terrazzo Tiles With Disco SugarActive time: 1 hour | Total time: 3 hours, including chilling time
Servings: 36 cookies
These are simple shortbread cookies at their core, the type of cookie you want nearby for the holidays — easy to make, easy to double and even easily made vegan, so all the more merry as a gifting possibility. They also taste truly of the season.
Dried figs are lit up by the one-two-punch of ground and candied ginger, which deliver a spicy kick and twinkling warmth. There is ample opportunity to tailor these cookies to particular tastes, adding spice or citrus zest if the whim strikes.
Food writer Sarah Carey makes fantastical “disco”-fied desserts with exuberant explosions of multicolor sprinkles and sparkles. Inspired by her, I ramped up the sheen of gold sanding sugar with an extra hit of luster dust (a fine shimmer powder) and edible glitter for an unabashedly gilded finish. What’s more, the sugar isn’t just for looks; it grants a gratifying crunch against the delicate, buttery crumb of the cookie.
Recipe notes: Wrapped tightly in plastic wrap, the cookie dough can be refrigerated for up to 3 days before baking, or frozen for up to 1 month.
Cookies can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container, with waxed or parchment paper between layers, for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 1 month.
Pearlized sanding sugar, luster dust and edible glitter are available at cake supply stores and online.
INGREDIENTS
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature (may substitute vegan butter)
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons raw cane sugar or turbinado sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 ounces dark chocolate or white chocolate, or a mix, finely chopped
1/3 cup finely chopped dried figs
1/4 cup finely chopped candied ginger
1/2 cup pearlized sanding sugar in a color of your choice
Luster dust and/or edible metallic glitter (optional)
1 large egg, beaten, for brushing (may substitute egg substitute or water)
DIRECTIONS
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or using a handheld mixer and a large bowl, beat the butter on medium speed until aerated and smooth, about 2 minutes. Scrape down the paddle and bowl, and add the granulated and cane or turbinado sugars, vanilla paste or extract, salt, ginger and almond extract. Beat again on medium until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
Scrape everything down once more, then, with the mixer on low, add the flour by large spoonfuls, followed by the chocolate, figs and candied ginger. Do not wait for the flour to be fully incorporated before tumbling in the add-ins. Let the machine run until no visible flour remains. Stop the motor, remove the bowl from the machine and give the dough a few folds by hand, getting down to the bottom of the bowl.
Divide the dough between two large sheets of wax paper, parchment paper or plastic wrap. Split the dough into 2 rough logs and wrap each tightly in the wax paper. Then, using a straight edge or cutting board, finesse the shape into a squared-off log measuring 1 1/2 inches wide and 8 to 9 inches long. (If the dough is too soft to hold a sharp edge, refrigerate for 15 minutes.) Once shaped, refrigerate until completely firm, about 2 hours.
Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a shallow dish, mix the sanding sugar with luster dust and/or edible glitter, if using. Working with one dough log at a time, unwrap and brush with the egg on all long sides. Roll in the sanding sugar until thickly coated, pressing firmly to adhere. Repeat with the second log. Chill both, uncovered, for 5 minutes.
Using a sharp knife, trim thin slices off the edges of both logs to start with a neat first cookie. Cut the logs into 1/4-inch slices and transfer to one of the prepared baking sheets. Freeze until very firm, about 10 minutes.
Transfer half of the chilled cookies to the other prepared sheet, spacing the squares at least 2 inches apart. Bake (one sheet on the upper rack and one on the lower rack) for 7 minutes, then remove from the oven. If desired, using the blunt side of a knife, sharpen the edges into neater squares by prodding the warm cookies back into a square shape. Rotate the sheets from top to bottom and front to back and bake an additional 8 to 10 minutes, or until the cookies are firm and dry, for a total of 15 to 17 minutes.
Let cool on the pans for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before serving or storing.
Nutrition information per cookie | Calories: 110; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 18 mg; Sodium: 36 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 8 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer and cookbook author Tara O’Brady.
Chocolate Macadamia Nut Kisses
Active time: 1 hour 30 minutes | Total time: 5 hours, plus optional overnight rest
Servings: 24 sandwich cookies
I’ve always loved sandwich cookies. They are special, as it feels like you’re getting two cookies in one, with a flavorful filling that could be jam or a soft fudgy ganache. Inspired by the Italian classic baci, which means “kisses,” my version — also served at Hotel Wailea in Maui — is made with Hawaiian macadamia nuts.
The recipe has more dry ingredients than usual due to the higher moisture and fat content of the nut, which also results in a lower amount of sugar used. You can substitute all-purpose flour with gluten-free flour without changing the flavor or texture of the cookie. Refrigerate the cookies for a chewier two-bite treat. Otherwise, when eaten at room temperature, these cookies will quickly crumble in your mouth, and you may have to eat them in one bite.
I’ve offered two variations: One that highlights the buttery nuttiness of macadamia, and another with optional cocoa powder, for a more bittersweet result. If you want some of each, divide the dough into two portions and add half the amount of the cocoa called for to one of them.
Recipe notes: This recipe makes double the amount of ganache you’ll probably need for filling the sandwiches. You can use the extra to make another batch of cookies or to make truffles — simply roll into balls and coat with your choice of toppings, such as cocoa powder, crushed freeze-dried berries and finely chopped nuts, before refrigerating. You can also halve the ganache recipe.
If you’d rather not make the ganache (which we highly recommend you do), you can fill the sandwich cookies with jam, melted chocolate or a chocolate spread such as Nutella.
The ganache needs to rest at room temperature for at least 3 hours, but ideally overnight, to achieve the best texture for piping.
The shaped dough can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. The baked cookies can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE GANACHE FILLING
1 cup heavy cream, at room temperature
1 tablespoon vanilla paste (may substitute 1 tablespoon vanilla extract)
2 cups chopped bittersweet chocolate
1/2 cup granulated sugar
Juice of 1 lemon (3 to 4 tablespoons; finely zest first to save for the cookies, below)
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
FOR THE COOKIES
1 1/4 cups whole macadamia nuts or halves
1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
1 2/3 cups cornstarch
2 tablespoons natural or Dutch-process cocoa powder (optional)
1/4 cup turbinado sugar or sugar in the raw
1 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon (from above, about 1 teaspoon)
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened and cut into large chunks
3 tablespoons almond paste
1 teaspoon vanilla paste (may substitute 1 teaspoon vanilla extract)
DIRECTIONS
Make the ganache filling: In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together the cream and vanilla paste until thoroughly combined. Place the chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl.
In a 2-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat, combine the granulated sugar and lemon juice and cook to a light shade of caramel, about 328 degrees. Turn off the burner and let the residual heat continue to cook the sugar until it’s a darker shade of caramel (you may see a few wisps of smoke, too), about 30 seconds. Remove from the burner and gradually add the cream mixture in 3 to 4 additions, whisking after each addition. Take care, as the caramel will splatter.
Return the pot to medium heat and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer, scraping constantly to release any hardened caramel at the bottom of the pot. Pour the hot caramel over the chocolate in the bowl. Let sit for 1 minute to soften the chocolate. Add the butter and salt and, using a stick (immersion) blender, blend the mixture into a smooth ganache.
Let the ganache sit until the mixture is firm with a slight yield, like a ripe peach, at least 3 hours, though the ganache is easiest to work with after an overnight rest at room temperature. If you’re letting it rest overnight, cover it after the first few hours.
Make the cookies: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees. Toast the macadamias on a rimmed baking sheet for about 15 minutes, or until rich golden and fragrant, shaking halfway through. Transfer the nuts to a bowl or cutting board to cool completely, then coarsely chop.
Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch and cocoa powder, if using. Add the turbinado sugar to a small bowl.
In a food processor, pulse the toasted and cooled nuts with the granulated and brown sugars, salt and lemon zest until almost finely ground but still a little coarse, 7 to 10 times. Add the butter and almond and vanilla pastes and pulse 5 to 8 times, just to combine. Transfer to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.
Add half of the flour mixture to the stand mixer bowl and mix on medium speed until combined. Stop the mixer, add the remaining flour mixture and continue mixing on medium just until combined, about 1 minute. Scrape the sides and the bottom of the bowl and mix for 30 seconds more. This can also be done by hand in a large (6-quart) bowl with a flexible spatula, keeping in mind you basically want to knead the mixture to ensure it’s combined (use your hands if necessary).
Using a No. 60 disher, portion cookies out into half dome shapes about 3/4-inch apart onto the prepared baking sheets, scraping as you fill to flatten the bottom. (A 1-tablespoon measuring spoon is another option, but it will be a little more work.) Each piece should be about 22 grams, about 1 1/2 inches in diameter at the base. Smooth the exterior of the dough portions, as needed, and then dip the domed end into the turbinado sugar. Refrigerate the dough on the pans (or consolidate onto one if you’re tight on space) for at least 30 minutes to firm up.
Meanwhile, increase the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Bake the cookies, one sheet at a time, for 9 to 10 minutes, rotating from front to back halfway through, until slightly puffed and cracked. The plain dough will have some pale golden tones on top. (If using the optional cocoa, look for the cookies to be slightly darkened on the bottom.)
Match up the cookies in pairs, with halves as similar in diameter as possible. Pipe or spread about 2 teaspoons of the ganache on the flat sides of half the cookies so that the ganache almost reaches the edge. Place the remaining cookies flat side down on their mate, gently pressing them together.
Let the cookie sandwiches sit for 1 hour for the ganache to firm up slightly before serving or storing.
Nutrition information per sandwich cookie, using half the ganache | Calories: 298; Total Fat: 19 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 29 mg; Sodium: 77 mg; Carbohydrates: 33 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 16 g; Protein: 2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From pastry chef Pichet Ong.
Chewy Cranberry Coconut Oatmeal CookiesActive time: 45 minutes | Total time: 4 hours
Servings: 23 cookies
An undeniable craving for warm spices and brown sugar immediately strikes when I see the first signs of the holiday season. Chewy cookies with a crisp exterior have always been my favorite texture, and holiday cookies are no exception.
This recipe is derived from an oatmeal raisin cookie that I have held onto since my very first internship in a professional kitchen in Boston. By adding a combination of brown sugar, walnuts, coconut, dried cranberries and a hint of cinnamon, I gave the original recipe a festive makeover.
Whenever people ask me for advice about baking, my answer is “start with high-quality ingredients.” For all cookie recipes, including this one, I recommend using European-style unsalted butter, such as Plugra or Beurre d’Isigny. European butter is typically churned longer and has a higher butterfat content compared to its American counterpart. The result is a cookie with an unmistakably richer flavor and a softer texture.
If you don’t have to serve all of the cookies at once, make sure to keep the unbaked scooped cookie dough in your freezer in an airtight container. You will be patting yourself on the back later for having a secret stash. When your kids are crying for a treat or you have a sweet tooth at midnight, you will be relieved to know that you are 16 minutes away from a freshly baked cookie.
Recipe notes: The scooped cookie dough can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
The cookies are best eaten the day they’re made, but can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 day.
INGREDIENTS
1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
About 3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
About 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
3/4 cup dried cranberries
3/4 cup roughly chopped walnuts
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) unsalted butter, preferably European, at room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
Scant 1 cup packed light brown sugar
DIRECTIONS
Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, stir together the oats, coconut, cranberries and walnuts. In a liquid measuring cup, whisk together the eggs and vanilla.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a handheld mixer and a large bowl, beat the butter, granulated and brown sugars on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Scrape the sides and the bottom of the bowl with a flexible spatula.
Gradually add the egg mixture while continuing to beat on medium speed. Scrape down the bowl one more time and beat until the mixture is thoroughly combined.
Add half of the flour mixture and beat on low speed until combined. Scrape down the sides and the bottom of the bowl and add the remaining flour mixture. Mix on low speed until just combined.
Scrape down the sides of the bowl once again and add half of the oats mixture. Mix on low until evenly distributed and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the remaining oats mixture and mix on low until just combined.
Using a 2-ounce (No. 16) disher or a 1/4-cup measuring cup, scoop the dough and form into a ball. (Each dough ball should weigh 65 to 70 grams.) Place the cookies onto one of the lined sheets. Don’t worry about spacing, as you’ll be separating them later to bake. Freeze, uncovered, for at least 3 hours. (If not planning to bake right away, transfer the frozen dough balls to a lidded container and freeze for up to 1 month.)
When the dough is almost done chilling, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Equally space out up to 8 cookie dough balls on the second lined baking sheet. Bake for 8 minutes, then rotate the pan from front to back and bake for another 8 minutes, or until the edges are caramelized and the centers are puffy, but still a little pale and underbaked (the cookies will set during cooling). Let the cookies sit on the baking sheet until cool enough to handle, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with the remaining dough, making sure your baking sheet is cool before adding more dough.
Nutrition information per cookie | Calories: 277; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 45 mg; Sodium: 125 mg; Carbohydrates: 38 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 21 g; Protein: 5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From chef Aya Fukai of Aya Pastry in Chicago.
Vegan Eggnog CookiesActive time: 30 minutes | Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes, plus at least 8 hours for soaking cashews
Servings: 40 cookies
These are my new go-to holiday cookies for their melt-in-your-mouth satisfaction. Christmas is my absolute favorite time of year, and for good reason. Every year, I start the season by making vegan eggnog. It’s now become a much-requested staple in my family, and what better way to continue the tradition than with eggnog cookies?
I love the flavor of it in these cookies that is then taken to the next level thanks to the eggnog in the icing. I highly recommend using the icing recipe for all your favorite holiday cookies, too — it’ll definitely amp them up.
One tip: let these cookies sit for a few minutes on the sheet after they’re finished baking, and then let them cool completely on the wire rack.
The smell will be intoxicating and it’ll be difficult to resist, but I implore you to resist just a little bit longer. That short time allows the cookie to fully cook and the icing to set much better, too.
Recipe notes: The cashews for the vegan eggnog must be soaked overnight. The dough can be refrigerated for up to 2 days; let it sit on the counter for about 30 minutes before forming it into balls for baking. The dough balls can also be frozen on a baking sheet before being packed in an airtight container or zip-top bag and frozen for up to 1 month; if baking from frozen, increase the bake time for at least 3 minutes. The glaze can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
The glazed cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days, or frozen for up to 1 month. The vegan eggnog can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
INGREDIENTS
FOR THE VEGAN EGGNOG
1/4 cup raw cashews
1 1/2 cups almond milk or another plant-based milk
1/3 cup cane sugar (may substitute packed light brown sugar)
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Pinch fine sea or table salt
FOR THE COOKIES
1/2 cup vegan eggnog (from above)
2 tablespoons flaxseed meal
Generous 3 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
1 cup cane sugar (may substitute light brown sugar or granulated sugar)
16 tablespoons (2 sticks) vegan butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
FOR THE GLAZE
1 cup confectioners’ sugar, plus more as needed
2 tablespoons vegan eggnog (from above), plus more as needed (see VARIATION)
Freshly grated nutmeg, for decoration (optional)
DIRECTIONS
Make the vegan eggnog: Place the cashews in a small bowl, cover with water and let soak for at least 8 hours or overnight. The next day, rinse and drain.
In the pitcher of a blender, preferably a high-powered model such as a Vitamix, combine the soaked cashews, almond milk, cane sugar or light brown sugar, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract and salt. Blend until completely smooth and thoroughly combined, at least 3 minutes. The cashews should meld seamlessly into the eggnog, but you may have some particles left behind, depending on the strength of your blender. If so, you can pass it through a fine-mesh strainer to remove them (this is more important for the glaze than the cookies). You should get a generous 1 1/2 cups.
In a small bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup of the vegan eggnog and the flaxseed meal, and let stand for at least 10 minutes to thicken. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or using a large bowl and a handheld mixer, beat the sugar and butter on medium speed just until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Do not overmix or your cookies might spread. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl with a spatula, add the flaxseed meal mixture and vanilla, and mix on medium for 1 more minute. Add the flour mixture in three additions, mixing on low until just combined, about 15 seconds each time; don’t overmix. Scrape down the bowl again and lift the dough to see if there are any dried bits of flour at the bottom. If there are, mix on low one more time. The dough should be thick enough to scoop with your hand, but will be soft and pliable.
Very lightly flour your hands, gather the dough into a ball and transfer to a medium bowl, cover with a kitchen towel and refrigerate until firmer, 15 to 20 minutes.
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper.
Remove the dough from the refrigerator. Using a No. 60 disher or 1-tablespoon measuring spoon, scoop the dough into heaping 1-tablespoon portions, about 20 grams each, and roll them into a ball between your hands. Place on the lined baking sheets 2 inches apart.
Bake, one sheet at a time, for 12 minutes, or until slightly crisp on the outside and still soft on the inside. (If your kitchen is very warm, place the second tray in the refrigerator for a few minutes before baking.) The color will be light on top and slightly golden brown on the bottom. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for about 5 minutes (don’t move them before that, as they’ll still be setting), then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 20 minutes.
Make the glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together the confectioners’ sugar and vegan eggnog until fully combined (see VARIATION). Thicken with more confectioners’ sugar, or thin out with more eggnog, depending on the flavor and consistency you prefer.
Place a rack inside a rimmed baking sheet or on top of a piece of wax paper, to catch the glaze that drips.
Dip the top of each cooled cookie in the icing and return to the wire rack. Sprinkle lightly with the nutmeg, if using, and let rest until the glaze is firm to the touch, about 5 minutes. Serve, or transfer to an airtight container to store.
VARIATION: If you like, you can whisk the confectioners’ sugar with 1 tablespoon of the vegan eggnog and 1 tablespoon of rum or brandy until fully combined. If you use white rum, your glaze will be white; with dark rum or brandy your glaze may be beige.
Nutrition information per cookie | Calories: 110; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 77 mg; Carbohydrates: 17 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Jessica Hylton Leckie of the blog Jessica in the Kitchen.
Cardamom Kaju Katli
Active time: 40 minutes | Total time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Servings: 48 pieces
Kaju katli is a favorite sweet throughout India. It is also one of the most expensive mithai, a category of dense and chewy Indian confections, because it is made primarily with cashews. As a kid, I was always googly eyed at this sweet because it’s so decadent and I would only get a small piece.
In India, it is often sold in thin slices, so it’s gone in a few bites, but the flavor lingers. For a dessert with such lavish ingredients, it is actually very simple to make and doesn’t require any special equipment or laborious techniques.
Kaju katli is by default vegan and gluten-free, which makes it a sweet that many people can enjoy.
Kaju means cashew in Hindi, but you can make this recipe using other nuts. With walnuts and pecans, use grated fresh ginger instead of cardamom. With almonds, flavor it with orange zest.
Cashews are high-fat nuts, so it’s important not to overwork them when you are grinding them in the food processor, otherwise they will leach oil.
You can use different kinds of oils for the added fat but avoid anything with a strong flavor. Opt for a good-quality, neutral oil with high saturated fat content, such as avocado, or nut-based options, such as pecan or walnut. You can also use cocoa butter or a good-quality vegan butter, such as Miyoko’s.
Recipe notes: Kaju katli can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 month or frozen for up to 3 months.
Food-grade edible glitter or luster dust can be purchased online or at cake/baking supply stores.
INGREDIENTS
6 cups whole unsalted raw cashews
2 cups granulated sugar
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon water (filtered, if your tap water isn’t neutral-tasting)
2 teaspoons freshly ground cardamom (the seeds from about 40 pods)
2 tablespoons avocado, pecan or walnut oil (may substitute cocoa butter or vegan butter)
Food-grade edible glitter or luster dust (optional)
DIRECTIONS
Line a small (9-by-13-inch) rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, spraying the pan with nonstick spray to help keep the parchment in place, if desired.
In a food processor, process the cashews in small batches until finely ground. Be careful not to overwork the nuts, to avoid leaching oil or turning them into butter. Sort through the powder with your fingers or sift through a wire mesh strainer to remove any large pieces.
In a large, deep nonstick skillet or saucepan (deep is important since it will be a lot to stir by the end) over medium heat, dissolve the sugar in the water. Whisk the sugar continuously until the mixture comes to a rolling boil and thickens into a syrup, which could take as long as 10 minutes. (Try to use a silicone whisk to avoid scratching the nonstick coating; a silicone spatula is also OK.)
Add the ground cashews to the syrup, reduce the heat to low and stir continuously with a wooden or silicone spatula until the mixture resembles a soft dough, 4 to 5 minutes.
Add the ground cardamom and avocado, pecan or walnut oil. Stir very briefly, just until the dough is well-combined and fluffy to the touch and takes on a glossy shine, 1 to 2 minutes. If you overcook, the mixture may end up on the dry or crumbly side.
Transfer the dough to the prepared baking sheet and let cool until you can work with it, but it is still warm, 1 to 2 minutes.
Using greased hands or a rolling pin, flatten the dough until it evenly covers the entire pan. Smooth down the corners using your fingertips or the flat side of a butter knife. The dough will be about 1/2-inch thick.
Let the dough cool completely, 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Invert the pan onto a clean, flat surface and peel off the parchment paper.
Use a clean ruler as a straight edge to help trim the edges with a sharp knife, then cut the dough into the desired shapes with the knife or a cookie cutter. (A good size is 1-by-2-inch bars.)
If using, dust the top of each piece with food-grade edible glitter and/or luster dust in bright colors for a festive shimmer.
Nutrition information per piece | Calories 130; Total Fat: 8 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 2 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 9 g; Protein: 3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From chef Surbhi Sahni of Tagmo Treats in New York.
Marbled ShortbreadActive time: 1 hour 15 minutes | Total time: 5 hours 30 minutes, including chilling time
Makes 44 cookies
This shortbread was born because of a dare. I was seeing lots of videos floating around the internet of artists making marbled clay earrings, and wondered out loud to a friend if a similar concept would work with cookie dough. He dared me to try it, and I figured that even if things went terribly, I would still end up with delicious cookies!
Turns out, it didn’t go terribly at all. I sliced into my first batch of marbled shortbread and was blown away by the kaleidoscope of colors I had created. Since that first batch, I’ve made almost a dozen versions of this recipe, and they’ve all been different and wonderful in their own ways. With each batch I’ve made I’ve found ways to streamline the marbling process, including reducing the number of chilling steps.
The biggest tip I can give you before beginning this recipe is to trust the process. As you fold and roll the dough, the exterior of the dough logs will get swirly and it will look like your colors have muddied and everything is a disaster.
There are no disasters in cookies — keep going! You’ll end up with magically colorful slices.
I’ve given options for adapting this recipe so that you can make it your own. Customize the colors, mix up the flavors, roll the cookies in sprinkles, or cut them out with cookie cutters. I can’t wait to see what you create.
Recipe notes: This recipe can be made with a stand mixer, handheld mixer or by hand with a strong silicone spatula.
The dough log can be made and refrigerated 1 day in advance.
The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for 1 week or frozen for 1 month.
INGREDIENTS
20 tablespoons (2 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar
1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon lukewarm water (may replace a portion of the water with your choice of extract, such as vanilla or almond)
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
Gel or liquid food coloring, as needed
Natural colored powders, such as turmeric, beet powder, matcha, cocoa powder or ground freeze-dried fruit, as needed
Sprinkles, turbinado sugar, sesame seeds, nonpareils or other small decorations, for rolling
DIRECTIONS
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, confectioners’ sugar and salt. Mix on medium speed until everything is well-combined and creamy but not aerated, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the water and/or extracts and continue mixing on medium until thoroughly combined, 3 to 4 minutes. It will look like the liquid won’t blend in, but have faith and keep mixing.
Add the flour to the butter mixture and mix on low, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl occasionally. Mix until no dry pockets remain, 2 to 3 minutes. As you mix, make sure you don’t see any areas of unincorporated butter, as these can turn into greasy spots in your cookies. The dough will be soft and slightly sticky.
Lay an 13-by-18-inch (33-by-45-centimeter) piece of parchment paper on your countertop, with one of the long sides facing you. If you use precut parchment, this will be a half-sheet size.
Remove about 1 1/3 cups (300 grams, or a little less than half) of the dough from the bowl and place it on one side (left or right) of the parchment paper. Fold the parchment paper in half like a book, covering the dough. Press the dough down gently to flatten it a little. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out between the two halves of the parchment sheet until it is spread edge-to-edge within the parchment paper. If any dough squishes out of the sides, just scoop it up, peel the parchment paper up a little bit and stick the dough back in. Set the dough within the parchment paper aside, leaving it at room temperature.
It’s time to color your dough. You’ll need four colors, and you have options: gel food coloring, liquid food coloring and natural colored powders (like turmeric, beet powder, ground freeze-dried fruit, cocoa powder or matcha).
Divide the remaining dough into 4 portions. If you’d like to measure to get them absolutely even, each portion will be about 1/2 cup (110 grams). Color each portion individually with the instructions below. You can mix and match options or do all of the same (i.e. all gel food coloring, or some dough with gel food coloring and others with colored powders).
If using gel color, place one dough portion in a small bowl. Add a drop of gel food coloring and stir well to blend the color into the dough. Keep adding color until you’re satisfied.
If using liquid color, place one dough portion in a small bowl. Add a drop of liquid food coloring and stir well to blend the color into the dough. Add 1 to 2 more drops of color as needed, but don’t exceed 3 total drops or the dough will become too wet.
If using colored powders, place one dough portion in a small bowl. Add a small amount of your colored powder to start with — 1/2 teaspoon at a time is recommended. Work the powder into the dough until it’s completely combined. Add more powder as needed, but do not exceed 1 1/2 teaspoons per dough portion or the dough will become too dry.
Peel the parchment paper off the top of the uncolored dough sheet, but leave the dough on the bottom parchment.
Take one color of dough and shape it into a tube 9 inches (23 centimeters) long. This is the length of the short edge of the plain dough sheet. Place the dough onto the bottom edge of the plain dough sheet. There are two ways to do this. You can gently roll the dough into a long log and place it on the dough sheet. Or place the dough in a piping bag. Snip a corner off the piping bag, creating a hole about 1/2 inch (1 1/4 centimeters) in diameter. Pipe the dough in a thick stripe along the bottom edge of the plain dough sheet. If you still have dough left in the bag after you pipe the whole strip, go back over and pipe on top of the initial stripe until all the dough is used up.
Lifting up the bottom edge of the parchment sheet, begin rolling the plain dough sheet around the colored dough log. Keep rolling until the colored log is just barely encased by plain dough, with none of the plain dough overlapping itself. Use a knife to cut away the cylinder of colored dough wrapped in plain dough from the plain dough sheet. Pinch the seam of the plain dough together to seal it. Set the covered dough log onto a new piece of parchment paper.
Repeat the coloring, rolling and cutting steps with the remaining dough colors. You will probably run out of plain dough after the third dough color — that’s OK. Just make a log of the fourth dough color without wrapping it in plain dough.
Place two of the dough logs next to each other and place the other two on top of them, so you have a two-by-two formation. Squeeze the logs together gently to seal the dough logs together. Working on a clean sheet of parchment, if desired, roll the dough log back and forth to make it longer and thinner. Keep rolling until the log is approximately 14 inches (36 centimeters) long.
Using a sharp knife, cut the dough log in half. Take the two halves and stack them on top of each other. Squeeze them together gently.
Repeat the rolling, cutting and stacking steps two to three more times. A total of three rolls will give you larger splotches of color, like stained glass. A total of 4 rolls will give you smaller splotches of color, like a kaleidoscope.
Roll the final log out to a length of approximately 14 inches. Wrap the dough log in parchment paper. If the dough is too soft to hold the shape you want, chill it for 15 to 20 minutes until it’s firmer but still malleable before proceeding with shaping. Refrigerate the shaped log for at least 4 hours and up to 24 hours.
Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line two large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.
To make shortbread slice-and-bakes (rounds, squares, etc.), remove the chilled dough from the refrigerator. Place your exterior decoration (sprinkles, turbinado sugar, sesame seeds or any other small particulate) in a separate rimmed baking sheet or baking dish that will accommodate it. Lightly brush the exterior of the dough log with water. Roll the dough around in your decoration, pressing gently to adhere.
Cut the log into approximately 1/4-inch (2/3-centimeter) thick slices. Place the cookies on the lined baking sheets, leaving at least 1/2 inch of space between the cookies. They will spread a little but not much.
To make shortbread cutouts, lay a piece of parchment paper out on your counter. Cut the dough log into approximately 1/4-inch (2/3-centimeter) thick slices. Lay all the slices on the parchment paper sheet so that their edges are touching.
Place another sheet of parchment paper on top of the shortbread rounds. Using a rolling pin, gently press down on the dough rounds to push the edges into each other. Keep rolling until a smooth sheet of marbled cookie dough has formed. Keeping the dough sheet between the two sheets of parchment paper, return the dough to the refrigerator and chill for 1 to 2 hours.
Remove the dough from the refrigerator and peel off the top layer of parchment paper. Use a cookie cutter or a sharp knife to cut shapes out of the dough sheet. Press any cookie dough scraps together to cut out as needed. (The cookies will puff up and spread a little bit during baking, so you won’t get sharp-edged shapes from your cookie cutters.)
To bake the slices or cutouts: Bake the cookies for 15 minutes, or until the tops are matte and pale but the cookies have not yet started to brown, rotating the sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through. They will still seem soft if you poke them, but they’ll firm up as they cool. Let cool completely on the baking sheets before serving or storing, though they can be gently moved to a wire rack after about 10 minutes to finish cooling, if desired.
Nutrition information per cookie | Calories: 82; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 14 mg; Sodium: 27 mg; Carbohydrates: 8 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 2 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Denver-based baker Elana Berusch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.