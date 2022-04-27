Whirring edamame in a food processor with lemon juice, oil, water and a little salt yields a creamy, nutritious, brilliantly green spread that can be enjoyed in countless ways.
I originally came up with it as a buttery alternative for my vegan guests to slather on their baguette slices at dinner one night. But everyone at the table, vegan and omnivore alike, enjoyed it so much it is now a regular bread-spread in my home.
I've been making double-batches of it lately, using it for so much more: as a base layer on toast to change things up from avocado, as a dip for vegetables and, as in this recipe, as a protein-rich spread for sandwiches.
Here, it is smeared onto whole grain wraps, then topped with crisp, colorful vegetables — cucumber, radish, and lettuce — plus a nutty crunch of toasted sunflower seeds and a tangy burst of quick-pickled onion, then rolled up into a handheld lunch that's bursting with exciting flavors and textures.
It's a wrap that keeps well in a cooler for a picnic or is a delicious way to upgrade your work lunch. Like the edamame spread itself, the sandwich is an out-of-the-ordinary combination that is so good, it just may become your new regular.
