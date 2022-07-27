Much as I might crave one during summer, I won’t order a frozen drink at a busy bar. It just feels a little sadistic toward the bartenders. Blenders crushing ice are noisy. The tops tend to fly off if you’re not paying attention. They use up a bar’s ice supply fast. They require more babysitting and more cleanup, and they get sticky, especially when they’re blending drinks that have a sugary, fatty component like a strawberry syrup or gooey Coco Lopez, the sine qua non of the piña colada. A busy bar is going to get even more in the weeds if its team is having to blend drinks. So I try not to make anyone’s life harder.

This is a rule I follow as a customer, but making drinks at home is another situation entirely, and while crafting a good blender drink requires a little finesse, there’s no reason you can’t nail it with some tips and tricks.

