Writing a good recipe is an exercise in efficiency. Someone who does that particularly well is Ali Slagle, a recipe developer I’ve long admired.

“My feeling about efficiency is that it’s often presented in a joyless way,” she says. “Like you have to be faster, faster, faster. You have to be done in 45 minutes, 30 minutes.” Instead, Slagle tells me, if you think first of the process, of the steps you need to complete a recipe, “your movements are more streamlined and you’re less frantic. Then you can enjoy the process.”

