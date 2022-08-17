Writing a good recipe is an exercise in efficiency. Someone who does that particularly well is Ali Slagle, a recipe developer I’ve long admired.
“My feeling about efficiency is that it’s often presented in a joyless way,” she says. “Like you have to be faster, faster, faster. You have to be done in 45 minutes, 30 minutes.” Instead, Slagle tells me, if you think first of the process, of the steps you need to complete a recipe, “your movements are more streamlined and you’re less frantic. Then you can enjoy the process.”
I’ve featured a handful of Slagle’s recipes in the past, but this one for a Greek salad with couscous and lentils is special because it’s from her new book, “I Dream of Dinner (So You Don’t Have To).”
Ideally, the cooking process involves being open to improvisation, shortcuts that might be specific to your kitchen setup, and personal preferences. For that to work, you can’t have too much to do. So Slagle writes recipes that don’t have too many ingredients and don’t require more than two different cooking processes, such as marinating; stovetop cooking (frying, sauteing, steaming, boiling, etc.); grilling; or oven cooking (baking, roasting or broiling). Her Greek salad recipe involves marinating and stovetop cooking.
“If you have less to do, your mind can travel a little bit more,” Slagle says. “You can think while you’re making a salad, Oh, I have some celery I need to use up and can throw in. ... Let me use the end of this jar of mustard to make the dressing. ... That leftover grilled chicken would go with this.”
In other words, when Slagle writes recipes, she’s aware that cooks’ full attention might not be on the task in front of them. Our minds wander. The dog needs a walk. A child wants a snack. “Because I cannot expect that the people cooking my recipes can give their full attention to the recipe, I want my recipes to be less intense — but always delicious,” Slagle says. “Because if something tastes good, no one ever says, ‘Oh, I wish that had been harder to make.’ ”
Here are a few of Slagle’s tips for being efficient in your cooking life:
Cook from the hip: “If you feel comfortable not using a recipe, many times just cooking from the hip is more efficient.”
Get comfortable with substitutions: “Recipes often fail in that they seem really specific, but if you get comfortable switching things out for things you have on hand, you’ll save lots of time — and money.”
Minimize grocery shopping trips: “Shopping is this time suck recipe developers sometimes don’t consider when we’re writing a recipe, but going to the store takes time and is part of the process. As a home cook, if you don’t have to go to the store, you can be more efficient.”
Slagle’s recipe for Greek salad is a good example of how she’s always thinking about her favorite seasonal dishes and how to turn them into full meals. “I love Greek salad in the summer, and I could eat it as-is as a meal, but I’m also often thinking about how people are looking for that combination of starch, vegetable and protein in their meals,” she says. The feta adds protein, but probably not enough. Still, she didn’t want to make the classic salad too complicated. Here’s how she added heft without too many more steps: First, you’ll boil some lentils in a pot of salted water, and when they’re about halfway done, you’ll add pearled couscous.
Meanwhile, halve some cherry tomatoes and chop some cucumbers. Season them with salt and let them sit in a fine-mesh strainer while you combine sliced shallots in a small bowl with a bit of vinegar. The couscous and lentils will be done at the same time, and when they are, tip the tomatoes and cucumbers into a serving bowl and use that same strainer to drain the lentils and couscous. Toss everything together, dress the salad and then top it with feta, olives, cracked black pepper and basil. I like this salad as-is or with warm pita on the side.
Slagle loves a good substitution, so she provided lots of them, below, and has these parting words: “Everyone has my permission to not make my recipes exactly as written — but if it doesn’t come out well, don’t blame me!”
