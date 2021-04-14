It’s now standard practice for the world’s top chefs and restaurants to make themselves available to home cooks. A trend that the pandemic only fast-tracked has seen Rene Redzepi serve burgers at Noma in Copenhagen, Massimo Bottura make mac and cheese for a free online cooking class, and the team behind Carbone start selling jarred pasta sauces at supermarkets.
But a decade ago, when Ferran Adrià debuted “The Family Meal: Home Cooking with Ferran Adrià,” it was nothing short of sensational. At his restaurant El Bulli in Roses, Spain, such dishes as the “liquid olive” (olive juice transmogrified into a green fruit that popped in your mouth) and transparent “vanishing ravioli,” garnered him recognition as the world’s best chef. El Bulli closed in 2011 after winning all the awards out there; the location is in the process of being turned into what Adrià calls “musealización” (being turned into a museum) that both preserves the legacy of his restaurant and promotes creativity. Concurrently, he’s started a book series on the origins of cooking.
A 10th anniversary edition of “The Family Meal” (Phaidon; $30) was released April 7, reminding us that for all the accolades, the world’s most avant-garde chef is also adept at preparing the simplest of dishes, from gazpacho to rice pudding.
The reissued cookbook contains a new introduction from Adrià, but the recipes are unchanged, as is the format. Dishes are divided into meals — melon with cured ham is followed by rice with duck and chocolate cake — that also include shopping lists, a preparation timeline, and old school-looking step-by-step pictures.
Even if the format is “Ferran Adrià goes to the supermarket,” his wild ingenuity breaks through occasionally. Consider his dessert of watermelon sprinkled with crushed menthol candies. Along with the four basic taste sensations (salty, sweet, sour and bitter), we perceive “a series of nuances … among these nuances is menthol, which gives the palate a feeling of freshness,” he writes in the book. (He also advises anyone with a sous vide machine to use it to infuse the watermelon with the lemon syrup.)
A more brilliant innovation is his three-ingredient potato chip omelet. Even salt is rendered unnecessary by the chips, which are folded into the beaten egg to soften slightly before cooking.
The result, especially if you’re adept at folding a cooked omelet over to hide the filling, is a surprise of chips that infuse the eggs with potato flavor while adding a fun chewy, starchy bite. Imagine the best forkful of eggs with hash browns, yet melded more perfectly together. Plus, it’s simply a fun dish, especially for those who know that the omelet was historically the test of a great chef in classic restaurants.
“It came to my mind thinking about the cheese omelet. If we did not do the cheese, why not try using potato chips?” Adrià said in an email. He’s an enduring fan of the recipe. “I normally cook it once a week.”
Because the ingredient list is so short, he recommends using the freshest eggs you can get and top-of-the-line chips and oil. “I make it with potato chips that have extra-virgin olive oil of the best quality,” he said.
Innovators inspired by Adrià’s creativity should be advised that well-salted chips are key to this equation-don’t underestimate the power of a plain, salted specimen, though sour cream and onion are always crowd-pleasers. If you want to experiment with something like the South Korean cult favorite honey butter chips, you will need to add salt; you might want to have some seasoning handy, anyway. Thickness counts, too: Ridged-chips such as Ruffles or kettle-cooked give a slightly firmer bite.
You can also serve the omelet with your favorite egg accoutrements: hot sauce, bacon, grated cheese. Before you add any, take a bite of Adrià’s omelet as it is and revel in its simple genius.
