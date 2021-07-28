A big main-course salad is a summer meal that can inspire awe even at its most basic, considering the glory of the fresh produce alone. The lettuces I buy from my local farmer, brim with so much life and vibrant color this time of year, just a pile of it dressed with good quality oil, a squeeze of lemon juice, a sprinkle of flaky salt and freshly ground pepper, along with some kind of protein, makes for an uplifting meal.
This salad starts with that idea, but then takes it to the next level, ratcheting up the bright, fresh, summer flavors and adding layers of texture for a dish that salutes the season in a truly exciting way.
It beings with a mix of two lettuces, tender Bibb and crisp romaine. Feel free to use any mild tasting lettuce you like, but if possible, buy locally grown for that reverence-worthy fresh factor. Thinly sliced fennel brings a layer of cool crunch as well as a gentle anise essence (celery would also work well).
That mix, along with shredded chicken breast, is tossed with a creamy, bright lemon-poppy seed dressing until everything is lusciously coated. The dressing, which comes together in a blender, has a lovely sweet-tart balance, but with considerably less sweet than is typically used in store-bought version and, instead of sugar relies on less-refined honey. For the chicken, I like to poach mine (which can be done a few days ahead) because it comes out extra-juicy and with a silky texture, but chicken pulled from a rotisserie bird also works well.
The dressed salad, abundant with chicken, flecked with poppy seed and fragrant with lemon, is piled onto plates, then juicy, sweet blueberries, a crunch of toasted sunflower seeds and scallion greens are scattered on top.
The dish is so lovely, it begs you to pause and admire it before you dig in. After that first bite, you’ll know you are in for a satisfying meal that tastes like summer on a plate.
